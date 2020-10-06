1. Chiefs (4-0)

Andy Reid is the only coach to start 4-0 four straight years. His 211 regular-season wins rank seventh. The only guy ahead of him not in the Hall of Fame — yet — is Bill Belichick.

2. Ravens (3-1)

Geez. As if the Ravens weren't good enough on offense and defense, their punter, Sam Koch, is now 7-for-7 as a career passer on fake punts.

3. Seahawks (4-0)

Heads up, Vikings secondary. D.K. Metcalf has 403 yards receiving … on 16 catches. That's a league-high 25.2 per catch.

4. Packers (4-0)

The Packers scored a season-low 30 points on Monday night. #staystrongGreenBay.

5. Bills (4-0)

The Associated Press began handing out the MVP award in 1957. A receiver has never won. Stefon Diggs looks like he wants to change that.

6. Steelers (3-0)

A suddenly tougher intrastate game with Philly awaits the Steelers after their Week 4 game with Tennessee was postponed.

7. Patriots (2-2)

No other team could face the number of setbacks this team has faced and still make the Chiefs work that hard for a win.

8. Buccaneers (3-1)

Tom Brady put them in a 17-point hole. Then he threw five touchdown passes.

9. Titans (3-0)

Each NFL team has played the same number of games every year since 1935. Tennessee's COVID-19 outbreak could change that.

10. Colts (3-1)

Does anyone play defense anymore? The Colts do. They haven't allowed an opponent to gain more than 269 yards.

11. Raiders (2-2)

Still a good team, but not one that can beat the Patriots and Bills while losing the turnover battle, 5-1.

12. Saints (2-2)

Down 14-0 to the Lions, the Saints scored 35 unanswered points to win. Ho-hum.

13. Rams (3-1)

The Rams were facing a stout defense. Until the Giants left Cooper Kupp all alone on a 55-yard pitch-and-catch TD.

14. Browns (3-1)

Average win total from 2008-19: 4. Kevin Stefanski's win total through four games: 3.

15. Bears (3-1)

Nick Foles channeled his inner Trubisky for that stinker against Indy.

16. Panthers (2-2)

There was a time when many of us thought Teddy Bridgewater never would play again, let alone run 18 yards for a touchdown.

17. Cardinals (2-2)

Calling the Cardinals good was fun for the two weeks it lasted.

18. Eagles (1-2-1)

In one of the wilder finishes, what's left of the Eagles' roster defeated what's left of the 49ers' roster.

19. 49ers (2-2)

Should George Kittle be suspended for being a cyborg?

20. Cowboys (1-3)

Mike McCarthy said the blame lands at his feet. And he would be right.

21. Bengals (1-2-1)

In the year without defenses, Joe Burrow became the first rookie in NFL history to post three consecutive 300-yard passing games.

22. Dolphins (1-3)

In fairness to Miami's defense, it did hold Seattle to a season-low … 31.

23. Vikings (1-3)

Final score from Houston: Vikings 31, Texans 23, COVID 0, Bill O'Brien 0-ut, Mike Zimmer 1-3-Phew.

24. Washington (1-3)

The Washington Not So Good Football team is a half-game out of first place.

25. Lions (1-3)

The Lions have allowed 30 or more points 14 times in Matt Patricia's 36 games. Jim Caldwell's last 36 games: Eight times.

26. Chargers (1-3)

Tom Brady won the past and present. Justin Herbert is winning the future.

27. Broncos (1-3)

The Jets just have a way of making everybody feel better about themselves.

28. Jaguars (1-3)

The offense is sputtering and the defense just gave up 500 yards while forcing only one punt in a loss to Cincinnati.

29. Falcons (0-4)

Are there really three teams worse than Atlanta?

30. Texans (0-4)

Coach Bill O'Brien has only one guy to blame for his firing — General Manager Bill O'Brien.

31. Giants (0-4)

Joe Judge is the first coach in NFL history to start 0-4 while being in the middle of a division title race.

32. Jets (0-4)

Congratulations Adam Gase on not being the first coach fired.