As the NFL offseason chugs along, its next major milestone is the scouting combine, where the Vikings will get an in-person look at the 2025 rookie class before making their free agency decisions in mid-March.
The NFL combine is next week. Get to know some prospects at positions of need for the Vikings
The Vikings need reinforcements on both lines, in the secondary and at running back. They will get a chance to see prospects who could fill those needs in Indianapolis.
The combine runs Monday to Sunday in Indianapolis. Skill demonstrations will be televised starting Thursday at 2 p.m. Central time on NFL Network. Linebackers and defensive linemen are the first to partake in those.
Here are the five biggest positions of need for the Vikings, with a few prospects at each who have been invited to the combine. These lists take into account the Vikings’ current draft positions and which pick(s) they might be willing to use on each position.
Running back
Even if the Vikings re-sign Aaron Jones in free agency, they’re going to need to add a younger player who can take over within the next few years.
Cam Skattebo, Arizona State
2024 stats: 1,711 rushing yards, 605 receiving yards, 24 total touchdowns
Skattebo was one of college football’s breakout stars by the end of last season, when Arizona State won the Big 12, earned a bye in the College Football Playoff and then lost in double overtime to Texas in the quarterfinals. His rushing yards total was second-most in the country to Heisman Trophy finalist Ashton Jeanty.
Trevor Etienne, Georgia
Stats: 609 rushing yards, 194 receiving yards, 9 total touchdowns
Etienne — yes, he’s the brother of Jaguars running back Travis Etienne — closed his collegiate career at Georgia after two seasons with Florida. He split reps for the Bulldogs and missed three games with a rib injury, making his return in the SEC title game and scoring the game-winning, overtime touchdown.
LeQuint Allen, Syracuse
Stats: 1,021 rushing yards, 521 receiving yards, 20 total touchdowns
One of the Vikings' biggest areas to improve in their run game is at the goal line. Allen scored a lot in that range last season as a physical runner whose most memorable performance saw him score four touchdowns in a win against UNLV. He may not be on a lot of draft boards — though ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has him as the No. 4 running back in the class — but that could make him a steal for Minnesota.
Interior offensive line
It seems likely the Vikings spend in free agency to acquire some pieces for the interior offensive line, but they could choose to supplement to position in the draft. Only guards are listed here, though the Vikings could go for a center.
Tyler Booker, Alabama
Stats: 13 games, 778 snaps, 0 sacks allowed
Booker grew into an All-American through three seasons at Alabama. He recorded a team-high 87 knockdown blocks in 2024, and he allowed just one sack through his three years with the Crimson Tide. Booker played last season almost entirely at left guard but has played the right side of the line, too.
Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona
Stats: 11 games, 738 snaps, 4 sacks allowed
Savaiinaea played mostly tackle during the 2023 and 2024 seasons but started playing right guard in 2022 and is likely to return to the interior in the pros.
Tate Ratledge, Georgia
Stats: 10 games, 500 snaps, 1 sack allowed
Ratledge missed four games early in the season with a left ankle injury but was still an All-America and All-SEC selection.
Interior defensive line
The Vikings could use their first-round pick (No. 24 overall) on a defensive lineman, a position with a strong draft class this year.
Kenneth Grant, Michigan
Stats: 32 total tackles, 6½ tackles for loss, 3 sacks
Grant stunned Michigan’s strength and conditioning staff when he arrived as a freshman because he could move better than expected for his 6-foot-3, 365-pound stature. He’s down to 340 pounds and is likely to impress in on-field drills.
Tyleik Williams, Ohio State
Stats: 46 total tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 2½ sacks
Williams is known for his run defense, as Ohio State allowed just 87.6 rushing yards per game during its national title run.
Derrick Harmon, Oregon
Stats: 41 total tackles, 10½ tackles for loss, 5 sacks
If you’ve been scouring Vikings mock drafts, Harmon is a popular first-round selection. At 6-foot-5, 310 pounds, he’s on par in size with the top of the Vikings' currently rostered D-linemen. And as the nation’s leader among interior D-linemen in pressures (55) per Pro Football Focus, he has the athleticism, too.
Cornerbacks
Let’s get it out of the way: Travis Hunter is not listed because he’ll be drafted before the Vikings would have a shot at him, possibly even first overall.
But like defensive line, there’s a host of talent in the draft this year, and the Vikings could be eyeing the position in the first round.
Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame
Stats: 20 total tackles, 4 passes defended, 0 interceptions
Morrison missed most of Notre Dame’s 2024 run to a College Football Championship game with a hip injury that required surgery, and he’ll have to clear physicals in Indianapolis. But in his first two seasons with the Irish, the son of former NFL safety Darryl Morrison was a standout totaling 64 tackles, 15 passes defended and nine interceptions.
Jahdae Barron, Texas
Stats: 67 tackles, 11 passes defended, 5 interceptions
Barron won the 2024 Jim Thorpe Award for college football’s best defensive back, leading the SEC in interceptions. He’s known for having a high football IQ and being confident in a variety of coverage schemes, both of which would help him thrive in Brian Flores' defense.
Nohl Williams, Cal
Stats: 52 total tackles, 8 passes defended, 7 interceptions
The Vikings could grab Williams, who started his career at UNLV, later in the draft if they chose to use their early picks elsewhere and also brought in some secondary talent in free agency. He led the country in interceptions at the FBS level and the ACC in passes defended.
Safeties
Whether the Vikings go for a safety in the draft is probably most contingent of any of their needs on who they retain in free agency and whether Harrison Smith hangs up his cleats.
Malaki Starks, Georgia
Stats: 77 total tackles, 3 passes defended, 1 interception
Starks is the highest-ranked safety on most of the major big boards. He was a freshman All-American in 2022, a consensus All-American in 2023 and made two All-America first teams in 2024. He’s touted for his versatility and closing speed in coverage.
Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina
Stats: 88 total tackles, 2 passes defended, 4 interceptions
Two of Emmanwori’s interceptions were returned for TDs, making him one only three FBS players to have multiple pick-sixes last season. He’s been compared to the Commanders' Jeremy Chin and the Chargers' Derwin James.
Andrew Mukuba, Texas
Stats: 69 total tackles, 6 passes defended, 5 interceptions
Mukuba transferred to Texas from Clemson for the 2024 season. Though he’s on the smaller side for a defensive back (under 200 pounds), Mukuba had the third-most tackles for Texas and received a top 10 coverage grade (89.7%) from PFF.
To get exclusive analysis on the Vikings in your inbox, sign up for the free Access Vikings newsletter. Email your Vikings questions to accessvikings@startribune.com.
All 32 NFL teams and more than 300 draft prospects will be gathering in Indianapolis next week for the combine. The Vikings could be looking for reinforcements on their offensive and defensive lines, in the secondary and at running back.