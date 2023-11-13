Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks was hospitalized after undergoing emergency surgery on his lower leg, coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday.

Hicks, a 31-year-old team captain, was transported to a hospital after Sunday's 27-19 win over the New Orleans Saints, in which he suffered a right shin contusion during the first quarter and did not return. Hicks watched the rest of the game from the sideline, but O'Connell said continued swelling in his leg caused the team's medical staff to seek further care after the game. He underwent a procedure to relieve pressure that could have been damaging, the coach said.

"You can classify it as kind of a compartment syndrome," O'Connell said, "where the pressure in that area and the damage it can cause if not handled with the utmost level of concern ... could've been very serious."

Hicks was doing well after surgery and remain hospitalized as of Monday afternoon. He will miss at least Sunday's game in Denver, O'Connell said. Linebacker Ivan Pace Jr., an undrafted rookie, will replace Hicks as the defensive signal caller wearing the in-helmet microphone that communicates with coordinator Brian Flores on the sideline.

The Vikings could turn to another linebacker, such as Brian Asamoah II or Troy Dye, or versatile safety Josh Metellus to help fill the extra linebacker spot in the base defense.

"I can't even put into words how important [Hicks] has been," O'Connell said, "with what we do on defense, how he's communicated, played a ton of snaps for us and getting into calls in games and adjustments."

Running back Alexander Mattison remains in the concussion protocol. With Cam Akers out for the season and Mattison sidelined Sunday, second-year running back Ty Chandler had a career-high 32 offensive snaps and scored his first touchdown vs. the Saints. The Vikings re-signed running back Myles Gaskin to the practice squad for depth.

Cornerback Akayleb Evans was described as "day to day" with a calf strain.

Mullens could return; Davenport had surgery

Quarterback Nick Mullens could practice this week for the first time since he was put on injured reserve last month because of a lower-back injury, O'Connell said.

Rookie quarterback Jaren Hall is also expected to get cleared from the concussion protocol soon and practice this week. The Vikings could have three quarterbacks available for the first time since their win Oct. 1 at Carolina.

"It's been a few weeks since we've had three healthy quarterbacks available," O'Connell said.

Edge rusher Marcus Davenport is eligible to return from injured reserve this week, but O'Connell revealed Davenport underwent surgery to repair a left high ankle sprain suffered in the Vikings' victory Oct. 15 at Chicago. The Vikings expect Davenport to return this season, but O'Connell said he wasn't sure when. Davenport has injured both ankles this season. He has two sacks in four games.

"Sometimes it's a rest and recover, and sometimes it's a procedure," O'Connell said. "He will more than likely be available at some point. I don't know when that will be. I don't want to speculate on that."

Jefferson to increase practice work

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson's workload in practices will increase this week with O'Connell saying they plan to "ramp him up." The coach was noncommittal about whether Jefferson could be available Sunday against the Broncos, but he said Jefferson handled last week's return to practice without issue.

"Maybe a little bit more here or there," O'Connell said about Jefferson's practice workload. "Nobody wants to be out there more than Justin, maybe with the exception of me wanting him out there. We're going to continue to be smart with Justin and know when we do get him back it's going to be a major, major boost for us."

Jefferson has stayed around the team, attending meetings, practices and games despite not being able to play since his Oct. 8 injury against Kansas City. Receiver Jordan Addison said Jefferson has been helpful on the sideline.

"He might let me know something like, 'Keep pushing [the defender] a little more and then make your move, don't push him too early,' " Addison said. "Little things like that that really go a long way."