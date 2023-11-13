When linebacker Jordan Hicks was injured in the first quarter of the Vikings' 27-19 win against the Saints on Sunday, coaches sent rookie cornerback Mekhi Blackmon onto the field for a pivotal third down.

Blackmon replaced safety Josh Metellus, the do-it-all defender who stepped into the Vikings defensive front, replaced Hicks at linebacker and stood over Saints center Erik McCoy threatening to blitz.

Metellus did more than threaten. He knifed through the Saints offensive line and hit quarterback Derek Carr to cause an incompletion and a Saints punt. Edge rusher Danielle Hunter, the star of the Vikings defense that held the Saints to 110 yards and three points at halftime, was asked about the roster's growing depth after Hicks (shin) and cornerback Akayleb Evans (calf) exited because of injuries.

"Guys are starting to hit their stride," said Hunter, who had his 11th sack of the season. "Finding out what they're good at, being in positions they were always meant to be. [Defensive coordinator Brian Flores] is doing a good job of putting us in the right positions to make plays."

Hunter laughed when he was told his 11th sack of the season triggered a $1 million bonus in his contract. He can earn another $1 million by reaching 12.5 sacks, and another $1 million with 14 sacks this season as part of the July 30 restructure.

"I just keep doing my job, man," said Hunter, who is a free agent in March.

Carr was concussed and injured his shoulder during one of Hunter's three quarterback hits and was replaced by Jameis Winston. The Saints also lost receiver Michael Thomas because of a knee injury in the first half.

"I do hope that Derek Carr is OK," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said. "Got a lot of respect for Derek and everything he's done in this league."

O'Connell noted the defense's strong afternoon when asked about being conservative with his second-half play-calling.

"You want to be aggressive, but you want to walk out of the stadium still winning the turnover battle," he said. "I was that confident in our defense."

Blackmon earned his first career interception by picking off Winston with about three minutes left in the fourth quarter and the Saints trailing by eight. After the Vikings went three and out, cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. intercepted Winston again. It was Murphy's third interception during the Vikings' five-game winning streak.

Hicks, the team captain, tried to return but swelling from the shin contusion was too much to play through, O'Connell said. Undrafted rookie linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. took over Hicks' duties relaying defensive play calls from the sideline to the huddle. Metellus and linebacker Troy Dye also played more in the middle of the defense.

"[Pace] did a great job," Metellus said. "It felt almost the same as Hicks being in there. He's the presence of our defense, but having a guy like [Pace] who has been doing a great job all year, stepping up to the plate. … It's just a team effort."