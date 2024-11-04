Left tackle Cam Robinson will suit up and be available for the Vikings on Sunday night against the Indianapolis Colts just five days after he was acquired via trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Cam Robinson, Dalton Risner active for the Vikings offensive line against the Colts
Cam Robinson, acquired five days ago via trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars, is expected to replace the injured Christian Darrisaw at left tackle Sunday night against the Indianapolis Colts.
Robinson is expected to replace starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who tore two ligaments in his left knee in the Oct. 24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Robinson, an eighth-year veteran, didn’t practice with the Vikings until Thursday after arriving to the team’s Eagan headquarters Wednesday and undergoing a medical examination to complete the trade.
Guard Dalton Risner is also active and available to play for the Vikings. He was activated from injured reserve Saturday. He has practiced with the team since Oct. 14 while returning from a back injury in August.
The Vikings offense also has tight end T.J. Hockenson available for the first time this season.
The Vikings defense will play a third game without linebacker Blake Cashman, who has yet to return to practice from an Oct. 6 turf toe injury suffered against the New York Jets. Cornerback Akayleb Evans will also miss a third game because of a hip injury. He had practiced fully this past week but was downgraded Friday to limited reps.
The Vikings put defensive tackle Taki Taimani on injured reserve because of an ankle injury that appeared to be suffered during Wednesday’s practice. Defensive tackle Levi Drake Rodriguez, a rookie seventh-round pick, is active for the first time this season. Defensive tackle Jalen Redmond has been elevated from the practice squad for Sunday night. This is Redmond’s second of three possible elevations this season.
Vikings’ inactives: Cashman (toe), Evans (hip), CB Dwight McGlothern, OT Walter Rouse and G Dan Feeney
Colts’ inactives: OT Bernhard Raimann (concussion), DE Genard Avery, G Anthony Gould and DE Adam Gotsis
Two straight losses have the Vikings in need of a victory at U.S. Bank Stadium before the start of a three-game road trip. Check back here often for live updates and analysis.