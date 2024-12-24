Vikings rookie edge rusher Dallas Turner didn’t have a big role on Sunday in Seattle, but defensive coordinator Brian Flores said he took a step in the right direction.
Vikings’ Brian Flores: Rookie edge rusher Dallas Turner can ‘get to wherever he wants to’ based on his talent
Vikings coaches have focused on improving Turner’s coverage drops, which defenders at all positions are asked to do under Flores, and he came away with his first NFL interception.
It was during Turner’s first defensive snap against the Seahawks, midway through the second quarter, when he lined up at off-ball linebacker next to Blake Cashman and intercepted Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith.
Turner, the athletic 17th overall pick out of Alabama, had more coverage snaps (6) than he did pass rushes (5) for the first time this season, according to Pro Football Focus. Coaches have focused on improving Turner’s zone coverage drops, which Vikings defenders of all positions are asked to do under Flores.
“There’s been extra work on that in particular,” Flores said Tuesday. “Lo and behold, it shows up. So it’s good for us as a coaching staff to see that. ... He was right there where he was supposed to be and he was able to make a play. Now, I wish he would’ve stayed on his feet, because there was some space there, but we’ll just take it one step at a time.”
“Kind of the practice reps showing up in game, and kind of gives him a little bit of — reinforces a lot of things we say,” Flores added. “Hopefully, he continues to kind of grow and learn and practice it a certain way, and then apply it again.”
Flores continues to rely on four veteran edge rushers in Jonathan Greenard, Andrew Van Ginkel, Jihad Ward, and Pat Jones II ahead of Turner, who is often the fifth player in his group to take the field. Coaches preach patience with Turner and most rookies in a defensive scheme that prides itself on complexity and asking defenders to do a little bit of everything.
Even defensive tackle Harrison Phillips dropped into coverage for just the fourth time this season, but Smith quickly threw his way toward tight end Noah Fant for a 17-yard gain during Seattle’s go-ahead touchdown drive in the fourth quarter.
“Looking back on that one, maybe we do something a little different next time,” Flores said. “But with enough practice reps … most guys will get to a functional level [in coverage]. Dallas, you know, with his amount of ability he has, athleticism, he can get to a high level. He can get to wherever he wants to get based on his overall talent.”
The Vikings officially opened the 21-day practice window for linebacker Ivan Pace Jr., who has missed the last four games on injured reserve due to a hamstring strain. The team also signed cornerback Ambry Thomas, a 2021 third-round pick by the 49ers, to the practice squad. He started 11 games over three years for San Francisco, but he had spent this season on IR before being released on Dec. 17.
McCain helping offense, too
Veteran safety Bobby McCain has started 88 games, including a playoff game, but he had played just three defensive snaps all season before Sunday’s win in Seattle. Flores relied on McCain and safety Theo Jackson, who had the game-sealing interception, to replace the injured Harrison Smith.
But the 31-year-old McCain’s impact went beyond the defense. He also helped the Vikings offense convert an early fourth down to tight end T.J. Hockenson by sniffing out a weakness in the original play design during practice last week.
“We ran that in practice and Bobby took it away,” coach Kevin O’Connell said, “and my immediate dialogue was not, ‘Hey, let’s get the look right.’ It was, ‘Bobby, what’d you think on that? What would help it?’ So, we made some adjustments to it that ended up playing out in the game.”
To get exclusive analysis on the Vikings in your inbox every Friday, sign up for the free Access Vikings newsletter. Email your Vikings questions to accessvikings@startribune.com.
Reusse: Iconic Mud Bowl still brings a smile to older generations of Vikings fans
Vikings 14-7 victory over the Rams during the 1977 playoffs is legendary... not for the victory, but because of the field conditions turning it into the Mud Bowl.