This was Van Ginkel’s third game with two sacks this season. He had just two such games in five NFL seasons prior to reuniting with Brian Flores in Minnesota. Van Ginkel is up to a career-high 11 sacks, tied with Jonathan Greenard for the most on the team. It’s the first time the Vikings have had two players with 11 sacks apiece since 2004’s Kevin Williams (11.5) and Lance Johnstone (11).