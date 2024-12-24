Edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Week after his two fourth-quarter sacks against the Seattle Seahawks in a 27-24 win on Sunday. They were the only times that the Vikings defense brought down Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, and both were key plays that helped stall two Seahawks drives. Van Ginkel’s second sack pushed Seattle back an additional 6 yards before Jason Myers missed a 60-yard field goal attempt that would have tied the game.
Vikings linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel named NFC Defensive Player of the Week
Van Ginkel had two sacks against the Seattle Seahawks, becoming the third Vikings player this season to receive player of the week honors.
This was Van Ginkel’s third game with two sacks this season. He had just two such games in five NFL seasons prior to reuniting with Brian Flores in Minnesota. Van Ginkel is up to a career-high 11 sacks, tied with Jonathan Greenard for the most on the team. It’s the first time the Vikings have had two players with 11 sacks apiece since 2004’s Kevin Williams (11.5) and Lance Johnstone (11).
“He’s worked at it,” Flores, the Vikings defensive coordinator, said Tuesday. “From a meeting and preparation standpoint, the strengths and weaknesses of the right tackle, the left tackle, sometimes he rushes inside, so he’s really kind of working on everybody.”
Van Ginkel is the third Viking to receive player of the week honors this season. Greenard earned the defensive award in Week 3 after a three-sack performance against the Houston Texans, his former team. Quarterback Sam Darnold was NFC Offensive Player of the Week after throwing five touchdown passes against the Atlanta Falcons on Dec. 8.
