Vikings

Jonathan Greenard’s hat trick for Vikings earns NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors

Greenard had a career-high three sacks against the Houston Texans, his former team, during Sunday’s 34-7 rout at U.S. Bank Stadium.

By Andrew Krammer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 25, 2024 at 5:38PM
Jonathan Greenard had three of the Vikings' five sacks on Sunday against the Houston Texans. The Vikings lead the NFL with 16 sacks through three games. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

For the fourth time in the past 15 games dating back to last season, a Vikings defender has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

This time, edge rusher Jonathan Greenard was recognized Wednesday for his career-high three sacks during Sunday’s 34-7 rout of the Houston Texans, his former team. Greenard, a 2020 third-round pick by the Texans, signed a four-year, $76 million deal with the Vikings this spring. He has seamlessly joined a cohesive defense that has dominated on the field through three games.

“The get-off,” coach Kevin O’Connell said. “Just the explosiveness of his ability to get off the ball. Then speed, power, athleticism as a rusher really fits with how we want to play with the different variations of pressures.”

The Vikings defense leads the NFL with 16 sacks through three weeks.

Greenard is the first Viking to earn player of the week honors this season. Last season, the first under defensive coordinator Brian Flores, three Vikings defenders — safety Camryn Bynum, linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. and linebacker Jordan Hicks — were so honored.

