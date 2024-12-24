Vikings

Who is the most underrated Viking? What is the most underrated moment this season? Tell us what you think.

The Minnesota Star Tribune wants to pick the brains of Vikings fans about their unsung Vikings players and unheralded plays of their surprising 13-2 season.

By Mark Craig

December 24, 2024 at 3:52PM
Vikings players have had a lot to celebrate this season. Which players and moments should be celebrated more? (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Vikings enter Week 17 of the NFL season with an unexpected 13-2 record, tied for the top seed in the NFC standings.

You know the stars, like quarterback Sam Darnold. You know the superstar, wide receiver Justin Jefferson. But who is the most underrated Vikings player of the 2024 season? Which Vikings player has more importance than people are recognizing? And what are the key moments in this unpredictable season that deserve more attention?

This weekend, ahead of the Vikings’ home game against the Green Bay Packers, the Minnesota Star Tribune will take a look at those questions through the eyes of Vikings players themselves. We’d also like to pick the brains of Vikings fans.

Mark Craig

Sports reporter

Mark Craig has covered the NFL nearly every year since Brett Favre was a rookie back in 1991. A sports writer since 1987, he is covering his 30th NFL season out of 37 years with the Canton (Ohio) Repository (1987-99) and the Star Tribune (1999-present).

