The Vikings enter Week 17 of the NFL season with an unexpected 13-2 record, tied for the top seed in the NFC standings.
Who is the most underrated Viking? What is the most underrated moment this season? Tell us what you think.
The Minnesota Star Tribune wants to pick the brains of Vikings fans about their unsung Vikings players and unheralded plays of their surprising 13-2 season.
You know the stars, like quarterback Sam Darnold. You know the superstar, wide receiver Justin Jefferson. But who is the most underrated Vikings player of the 2024 season? Which Vikings player has more importance than people are recognizing? And what are the key moments in this unpredictable season that deserve more attention?
This weekend, ahead of the Vikings’ home game against the Green Bay Packers, the Minnesota Star Tribune will take a look at those questions through the eyes of Vikings players themselves. We’d also like to pick the brains of Vikings fans.
The Minnesota Star Tribune wants to pick the brains of Vikings fans about their unsung Vikings players and unheralded plays of their surprising 13-2 season.