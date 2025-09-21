11:00 a.m. - With Brake Brandel in line to back up Christian Darrisaw at left tackle today, Henry Byrd — who was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday — is the likely backup at center for Michael Jurgens. Expect the Vikings to provide plenty of help for Darrisaw as he faces Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson in his first game of the season. And don’t be surprised if Brandel replaces Darrisaw at some point during the game; if the left tackle comes out, the Vikings plan to stick with Brandel the rest of the way.