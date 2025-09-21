Vikings

Live: Vikings lead the Bengals 14-0 in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium

September 21, 2025
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (2) returns an interception 87 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Christian Darrisaw, Harrison Smith and Andrew Van Ginkel are back for the banged-up Vikings, who host Cincinnati at U.S. Bank Stadium in a matchup of backup quarterbacks Carson Wentz and Jake Browning.

Following their worst loss in a home opener since 2014, the Vikings (1-1) will try to get a win over the Cincinnati Bengals (2-0) at U.S. Bank Stadium before heading overseas for two weeks. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy and running back Aaron Jones are out with injuries, but the Vikings have left tackle Christian Darrisaw, safety Harrison Smith and outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel back against the Bengals. The Vikings turn the offense over to Carson Wentz, who signed with the team less than a month ago. He faces a fellow backup QB in Jake Browning, a former Viking.

Follow live updates from U.S. Bank Stadium below:

Q1, 3:59: Van Ginkel gets first sack

The Vikings rotated to a two-deep shell out of their three-safety package on third down, which had Bengals QB Jake Browning trying to diagnose coverage as Jonathan Greenard pressured him. Andrew Van Ginkel, back after missing last week’s game with a concussion, cleaned up for his first sack of the year.

- Ben Goessling

Q1, 6:08: Vikings 14, Bengals 0

The Bengals came out a bit more settled on their second drive, which started with a 9-yard pickup by Ja’Marr Chase around the left edge.

QB Jake Browning converted on his feet, then hit Noah Fant for another 10 yards and a first down.

Then Chase Brown fumbled a carry and recovered. He was the receiving target the next snap, but Harrison Smith deflected the pass and cornerback Isaiah Rodgers picked it off, returning it 87 yards to the house for another Vikings touchdown.

It’s the Vikings’ longest interception return for a score since since Xavier Rhodes’ 100-yard return against the Cardinals in Week 11 of the 2016 season. Rhodes happens to be in the house today for Legends weekend.

- Emily Leiker

Q1, 12:57: Vikings 7, Bengals 0

Minnesota Vikings tight end Josh Oliver (84) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

There were defensive penalties galore against the Bengals on the Vikings’ opening drive, but the Vikings, led by QB Carson Wentz, didn’t seem to need the help.

Jordan Mason took the opening handoff 10 yards, and the Vikings gained another five after a defensive holding by the Bengals.

Two plays later, after a 15-yard low-block penalty, Wentz found Justin Jefferson for a 16-yard pickup. He tried for Adam Thielen deep to the left in the end zone on the next snap, and it fell just beyond Thielen’s outstretched fingertips.

But it only took six plays for the Vikings to find the end zone for their first touchdown since the fourth quarter of Week 1. Wentz hit tight end Josh Oliver on a 12-yard pass for the score, and the Vikings lead 7-0 at home after the opening drive.

- Emily Leiker

Vikings will receive opening kickoff

12 p.m. - Safety Harrison Smith, making his 2025 debut today returning from an illness, is the final Viking out of the tunnel during player introductions this afternoon. Smith is beginning his 14th season in Minnesota.

Cincinnati won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. The Vikings will receive the opening kickoff.

- Emily Leiker

Vikings veteran safety Harrison Smith is back in the lineup Sunday to make his season debut. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Vikings history against the Bengals

11:50 a.m. - The Vikings are 7-8 all-time against the Bengals, including a 6-0 record at home.

The last time the teams played was Dec. 16, 2023, which was another matchup of backup QBs: Nick Mullens vs. Jake Browning. The Bengals won 27-24 in overtime, and Browning yelled an expletive-laced message into a camera about how the Vikings shouldn’t have cut him.

In fact, the last two games between the teams, both in Cincinnati, have gone to overtime and both ended with Evan McPherson field goals for 27-24 final scores.

The last time the teams played in Minnesota, the Vikings clinched the NFC North title with a 34-7 win on Dec. 17, 2017, which was also memorable for Teddy Bridgewater’s brief return to the field after his catastrophic knee injury the previous year.

- Naila-Jean Meyers

McCarthy takes it in from the sidelines

11:40 a.m. - Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy, who’s inactive today with a sprained ankle, is on the sideline in street clothes. He’s wearing sneakers and no medical boot. On Wednesday this week, Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said McCarthy was using a medical boot and on Friday said the QB continued to at least wear one on the practice field “just as a precautionary thing” while watching. McCarthy has not been seen by media in a medical boot.

- Emily Leiker

Zygi Wilf, co-owner and chairman of the Minnesota Vikings, gives injured quarterback JJ. McCarthy a hug on the sidelines before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Big cheering section for Wentz

11:30 a.m. - The new Vikings quarterback will have a devoted cheering section today at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Carson Wentz, the former North Dakota State star, grew up a Vikings fan, attending games at the Metrodome and watching from his home in Bismarck, N.D.

“I was the kid waving the towel; I was part of the ‘Skol’ chants,” Wentz said. “Running out of the tunnel this week will hit me a little bit different in a cool, surreal way.”

His family was already planning to come to the game, he added, “now there’s even more coming. Everybody’s pretty excited. You never wish for injuries, but just the way this has happened to get a chance for the team I grew up cheering for, close to home, all those things.”

Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz gives his daughter Hudson, 3, a kiss on the field before he makes his first start with the team Sunday. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

In an interview with Mark Craig last week, Zach Wentz, Carson’s brother, was asked just how many friends and family members would be in the building today.

“I’m not quite sure, but it’s a lot, dozens,” Zach said. ”Carson got six tickets from the team and then worked the locker room for extras, but he hasn’t been there that long.“We had to tell a lot of people they’re on their own for tickets, but I’m sure they’ll be there.”

For some bonus Wentz reading, check out this recent Dennis Anderson column about Wentz’s love for hunting.

- Andrew Krammer

Darrisaw will get plenty of help

11:00 a.m. - With Brake Brandel in line to back up Christian Darrisaw at left tackle today, Henry Byrd — who was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday — is the likely backup at center for Michael Jurgens. Expect the Vikings to provide plenty of help for Darrisaw as he faces Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson in his first game of the season. And don’t be surprised if Brandel replaces Darrisaw at some point during the game; if the left tackle comes out, the Vikings plan to stick with Brandel the rest of the way.

- Ben Goessling

Vikings-Bengals inactives

10:40 a.m. - Three Vikings starters — left tackle Christian Darrisaw, safety Harrison Smith and outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel — are officially active and will play Sunday against the Bengals.

Darrisaw and Smith will make their season debuts at U.S. Bank Stadium, but both could be on snap counts as they ease their way back. Offensive lineman Blake Brandel lined up at tackle at the start of Friday’s practice and could rotate with Darrisaw, who has said he’s still trying to regain comfort in his surgically-repaired left knee. Brandel started three games at left tackle for Darrisaw in 2022.

Darrisaw has said he intends to play with a bulky knee brace that he’s worn throughout most practices. He has not played since tearing two ligaments, the ACL and MCL, in his left knee about 11 months ago.

Smith, 36, returns for the first time despite practicing only on a limited basis since his Sept. 6 return to the field. He’s been dealing with a personal health matter that has affected him since at least early August, when he left training camp. Safety Theo Jackson has started in Smith’s place and could maintain a role vs. the Bengals.

Vikings outside linebacker Andrew van Ginkel missed last week's game against the Falcons with a concussion. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Van Ginkel returns from a one-game absence. He emerged from the season-opening win in Chicago with a concussion after playing 61 snaps (91%) against the Bears. Cornerback Jeff Okudah has also been cleared to play through the concussion protocol.

The Vikings offense will be without three players in quarterback J.J. McCarthy, center Ryan Kelly and left tackle Justin Skule. McCarthy suffered a sprained right ankle while being tackled by Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss in the third quarter last Sunday. Elliss was not fined by the NFL for what resembled an illegal hip-drop tackle.

Kelly and Skule suffered concussions in that loss and will not play Sunday.

Quarterback Carson Wentz, who signed Aug. 24 to be the backup, will start for his sixth different team in six straight years. Rookie quarterback Max Brosmer has been elevated to the No. 2 role. Center Michael Jurgens, the 2024 seventh-round pick, will make his first NFL start.

Running back Cam Akers, who re-signed with the Vikings last week, and guard Henry Byrd will be available; both were elevated from the practice squad on Saturday. Running backs Jordan Mason, Zavier Scott and Akers are the backfield options with Aaron Jones, C.J. Ham and Ty Chandler on injured reserve.

Vikings’ inactives: Kelly (concussion), Skule (concussion), McCarthy (ankle), WR Tim Jones, DT Elijah Williams and TE Nick Vannett

Bengals’ inactives: DE Shemar Stewart (ankle), CB Cam Taylor-Britt (hamstring), WR Jermaine Burton, TE Tanner Hudson and DT McKinnley Jackson

- Andrew Krammer

Six starts for six teams in six years

10:00 a.m. - Quarterback Carson Wentz will become the first passer in NFL history to start for six different teams across six consecutive seasons when he’s under center for the Vikings today.

“It sounds crazy when you say that,” Wentz said Wednesday. “It’s definitely given me a different perspective going from being a starter, being traded, cut, all the things and being a backup the last two years behind some future Hall of Fame quarterbacks. ... Also just the perspective of not taking this for granted. You never know when your next chance will be in this league.”

Quarterback Carson Wentz (11) warms up before his first start for the Vikings. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Wentz, the No. 2 pick by the Eagles, was 11-2 and MVP contender in the 2017 season when he tore the ACL in his left knee. The Eagles went on to win the Super Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium. He was traded to the Colts after the 2020 season.

Here are Wentz’s records as a starter the past five seasons.

  • 2020: Philadelphia, 3-8-1
    • 2021: Indianapolis, 9-8
      • 2022: Washington, 2-5
        • 2023: L.A. Rams, 1-0
          • 2024: Kansas City, 0-1

            - Andrew Krammer

            What to expect at the game

            9:45 a.m. - It’s Legends Weekend for the Vikings, who announced they will welcome back nearly 90 former coaches and players for the game. Among those expected to attend are Ahmad Rashad, Alan Page, Carl Eller, Chuck Foreman, Paul Krause, Randall McDaniel, John Randle and Sammy White.

            Many were former teammates of Jim Marshall, the longtime Vikings defensive end and captain who died in June. Marshall, one of the famed “Purple People Eaters,” will be honored throughout the game, and members of his family will sound the Gjallarhorn.

            The former Vikings players will walk among the fans through the Medtronic Plaza, on the west side of U.S. Bank Stadium, on their way in around 10 a.m.

            - Naila-Jean Meyers

