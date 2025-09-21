Following their worst loss in a home opener since 2014, the Vikings (1-1) will try to get a win over the Cincinnati Bengals (2-0) at U.S. Bank Stadium before heading overseas for two weeks. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy and running back Aaron Jones are out with injuries, but the Vikings have left tackle Christian Darrisaw, safety Harrison Smith and outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel back against the Bengals. The Vikings turn the offense over to Carson Wentz, who signed with the team less than a month ago. He faces a fellow backup QB in Jake Browning, a former Viking.
- TV: CBS
- Radio: KFAN-FM 100.3; SiriusXM 229, 820 (Vikings), 384, 806 (Bengals)
- Line: Vikings by 3
Q1, 3:59: Van Ginkel gets first sack
The Vikings rotated to a two-deep shell out of their three-safety package on third down, which had Bengals QB Jake Browning trying to diagnose coverage as Jonathan Greenard pressured him. Andrew Van Ginkel, back after missing last week’s game with a concussion, cleaned up for his first sack of the year.
Q1, 6:08: Vikings 14, Bengals 0
The Bengals came out a bit more settled on their second drive, which started with a 9-yard pickup by Ja’Marr Chase around the left edge.
QB Jake Browning converted on his feet, then hit Noah Fant for another 10 yards and a first down.
Then Chase Brown fumbled a carry and recovered. He was the receiving target the next snap, but Harrison Smith deflected the pass and cornerback Isaiah Rodgers picked it off, returning it 87 yards to the house for another Vikings touchdown.
It’s the Vikings’ longest interception return for a score since since Xavier Rhodes’ 100-yard return against the Cardinals in Week 11 of the 2016 season. Rhodes happens to be in the house today for Legends weekend.