Twins-Rays series preview: Starters, radio-TV information, injury report

The Twins (29-23) open a 10-game, 11-day road trip at the spring training home of the New York Yankees, serving as the home for the Rays this season while Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg undergoes repairs from damage suffered in October from Hurricane Milton. … The Twins were 3-4 against the Rays in 2024, going 1-2 in June at Target Field and 2-2 in September at Tropicana Field. … The Twins, who are 16-5 this month, are 18-8 at home and 11-15 on the road this season. They are 8-1 against AL East teams. … LHP Danny Coulombe (left forearm muscle strain) has been sidelined since May 15. … CF Byron Buxton, put on the seven-day concussion list after being injured in an on-field collision with Carlos Correa on May 15, is on the road trip and is nearing a return to the lineup. … OF Matt Wallner (hamstring) continued his rehab assignment with the Class AAA Saints on Sunday. … Rookie IF Luke Keaschall (nondisplaced fracture of his right forearm) is out. … After the series in Tampa, the Twins will have a day off Thursday before playing three games in Seattle and four games against the Athletics in Sacramento, Calif., next week.