Twins-Rays series preview: Starters, radio-TV information, injury report

Two teams that have been winning lately will clash in the Yankees’ spring training stadium.

By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 26, 2025 at 2:30PM
Brandon Lowe, a hot hitter lately for Tampa Bay, slides safely past Ali Sanchez of the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday at George M. Steinbrenner Field. (Mark Taylor/Getty Images)

Twins at Tampa Bay Rays

THREE-GAME SERIES AT GEORGE M. STEINBRENNER FIELD

All games on Twins.TV, 830 AM and 102.9 FM

Monday, 6:05 p.m.: RHP Chris Paddack (2-4, 3.98 ERA) vs. RHP Zack Littell (3-5, 4.25)

Tuesday, 6:05 p.m.: RHP Joe Ryan (4-2, 2.68 ERA) vs. RHP Taj Bradley (4-3, 4.61)

Wednesday, 12:10 p.m.: RHP Pablo López (4-2, 2.31 ERA) vs. RHP Drew Rasmussen (3-4, 2.60)

TWINS UPDATE

The Twins (29-23) open a 10-game, 11-day road trip at the spring training home of the New York Yankees, serving as the home for the Rays this season while Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg undergoes repairs from damage suffered in October from Hurricane Milton. … The Twins were 3-4 against the Rays in 2024, going 1-2 in June at Target Field and 2-2 in September at Tropicana Field. … The Twins, who are 16-5 this month, are 18-8 at home and 11-15 on the road this season. They are 8-1 against AL East teams. … LHP Danny Coulombe (left forearm muscle strain) has been sidelined since May 15. … CF Byron Buxton, put on the seven-day concussion list after being injured in an on-field collision with Carlos Correa on May 15, is on the road trip and is nearing a return to the lineup. … OF Matt Wallner (hamstring) continued his rehab assignment with the Class AAA Saints on Sunday. … Rookie IF Luke Keaschall (nondisplaced fracture of his right forearm) is out. … After the series in Tampa, the Twins will have a day off Thursday before playing three games in Seattle and four games against the Athletics in Sacramento, Calif., next week.

TAMPA BAY UPDATE

The Rays (26-26) have a five-game winning streak as they conclude a nine-game, 10-day homestand against the Twins. The Rays, who have won 10 of their past 15 games, started the homestand by winning two of three from Houston before wrapping up a three-game sweep of Toronto with a 13-0 victory Sunday. The winning streak has improved their record in their temporary home to 16-18. … This is just the Rays’ second series with an AL Central team this season. They were swept in a three-game series with Kansas City, April 29-May 1 in Tampa. … 2B Brandon Lowe has an eight-game hitting streak, his longest since 2020, and has hit safely in 11 of his past 12 games. On Sunday, he was 3-for-4 with a two-run home run. He is 10-for-26 during the streak and has an extra-base hit in five consecutive games. … SS Ha-Seong Kim (torn labrum), who has been sidelined since March 24, and OF Jonny DeLuca (right shoulder strain), sidelined since April 7, are expected to begin rehab assignments Monday. … RHP Kevin Kelly (left gluteal strain), sidelined since April 10, and OF Jake Mangum (left groin strain), sidelined since April 24, are on rehab assignments.

Joel Rippel

News Assistant

Joel Rippel writes about sports for the Star Tribune.

Two teams that have been winning lately will clash in the Yankees’ spring training stadium.

