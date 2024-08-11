Twins exploring options as radio contract with WCCO expires at end of 2024 season

“We’ve been unable to stream Twins baseball in this market, but we have to fix that,” St. Peter said. “I can assure you that if you look to 2025, we will be looking to do that with a partner that can help that. The good news is we have options. ... We look to find a way to, yes, monetize it, but to do it in a way that delivers the product to more fans. That is clearly the goal.”