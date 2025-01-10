ORLANDO – Put another dunk on Anthony Edwards’ highlight reel.
Wolves pull away from Orlando, inspired by another splashy Anthony Edwards moment
Edwards made a dunk that quieted the crowd and fired up his team, which turned a single-digit lead into a comfortable cushion.
In the third quarter of the Timberwolves’ 104-89 victory over the shorthanded Magic on Thursday, Edwards took flight from the left side of the lane as Orlando’s Anthony Black came over to defend.
Black was unsure whether he wanted to challenge Edwards or get out of the way of what was about to happen. Edwards climbed over him, threw down another monster jam and completed a three-point play to provide a jolt that got the Wolves to the finish line. Before Edwards’ dunk, the Wolves were going through the motions in the third quarter against an Orlando team that was without several key contributors, including franchise player Paolo Banchero and Minnehaha Academy alum Jalen Suggs.
Asked on how he has felt after these past few games in light of his recent comments complaining about double teams, Edwards said: “I’m ballin’. I’m ballin’ like Spaldin’.”
Regarding the dunk over Black, Edwards downplayed it, saying: “It was a nice one, but he a guard. I can’t really count those.”
Even if Black is 6-7? “He’s still a guard,” Edwards said. “You’re not expecting him to go meet me at the rim and block my shot. … But if it was one of those bigs, trust me, I probably would’ve got a tech.”
The Wolves were leading by single digits before Edwards’ dunk; they were up 16 by the end of the third quarter. That marked their largest lead of the game to that point. Edwards had an otherwise tough night scoring — that dunk was his only made two-pointer — as he went 5-for-19 for 21 points. He did have seven assists and was 7-for-9 from the foul line. Julius Randle had a strong night with 23 points and 10 rebounds while reserve Naz Reid had 16.
“Our defense is what’s been winning us games,” Randle said in a televised postgame interview. “Offensively, we were able to get some easy looks. Once our defense is clicking, it kind of carries over for our offense, too.”
Goga Bitadze led Orlando with 15 points. The Wolves held the Magic to 38.4% shooting.
For the second time in as many games, the new starting lineup featuring Donte DiVincenzo in at point guard for Mike Conley got the Wolves off to a good start. The Wolves hit eight of their first 10 shots, with Edwards hitting his first three three-pointers. The Wolves led 18-11 before coach Chris Finch started getting into his bench.
While the bench struggled to score (4-for-10), it put the clamps on Orlando defensively. The Magic opened the game shooting 7-for-22 with four turnovers. That added up to a 29-18 Wolves lead after one quarter. Randle had nine points in the opening quarter, while Reid added seven.
Orlando erased a double-digit deficit with a 14-4 run that tied the score 37-37. The Wolves went nearly five minutes without a point as Edwards missed his next three three-point attempts and DiVincenzo opened 1-for-5.
But then Finch rotated the old starting lineup back onto the floor late in the quarter, and that unit led a strong quarter-ending run. Conley scored seven points over a 15-2 Wolves run over the last 4:13. The Wolves led 52-39 at halftime. Rudy Gobert pitched in seven rebounds in the half, and McDaniels had five. The Wolves held Orlando to 35% shooting and 3-for-16 from three-point range.
In the third quarter, with the Wolves just kind of sleepwalking through the quarter while maintaining a small lead, Edwards woke up everyone in the arena. A shudder went through the crowd, like it did the night Edwards posterized John Collins in Utah last season, as it processed what it had just seen.
Edwards flexed for the cameras after his dunk, made the free throw and his team wrested control for the rest of the evening. The Wolves kept the Magic at arms length in the fourth quarter and improved to 3-0 since making DiVincenzo a starter.
