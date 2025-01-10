Wolves pull away from Orlando, inspired by another splashy Anthony Edwards moment

Black was unsure whether he wanted to challenge Edwards or get out of the way of what was about to happen. Edwards climbed over him, threw down another monster jam and completed a three-point play to provide a jolt that got the Wolves to the finish line. Before Edwards’ dunk, the Wolves were going through the motions in the third quarter against an Orlando team that was without several key contributors, including franchise player Paolo Banchero and Minnehaha Academy alum Jalen Suggs.