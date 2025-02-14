The Timberwolves have played 68% of their schedule.
Souhan: Timberwolves head to the All-Star break … in need of a break
Minnesota is in a tough stretch of a tough season, but a list of their ills reveals what they need most is time.
They’ve endured late-summer roster upheaval, an ownership dispute and way too many injuries.
They’ve watched from afar as Karl-Anthony Towns has thrived in New York.
They enter the All-Star break limping and worried.
This has been a disappointing season to date.
In many ways, their season is about to begin.
As the Wolves enter an All-Star break of convalescence, here’s what we know about this team:
- The roster is better than the record.
The Wolves’ injuries have forced young players into the rotation. The young players have cost them games but have also shown great promise.
Think about this accumulation of talent: Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert, Naz Reid, Julius Randle, Jaden McDaniels, Mike Conley, Donte DiVincenzo, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Rob Dillingham, Jaylen Clark, Terrence Shannon Jr., Leonard Miller, Josh Minott and even the venerable Joe Ingles.
Clark, Shannon and Miller look like they could become important players at some point. The organization’s ability to acquire and develop talent currently outshines the record and the team’s quality of play.
- Conley remains important.
Dillingham can be spectacular, but the Wolves still need savvy and organization. That means they still need Conley.
Entering Thursday’s game against Oklahoma City at Target Center, the Wolves were 2-5 when Conley didn’t play.
That’s why Ingles has gotten more minutes lately. He is the rare Wolves player who can run the team similarly to Conley.
- 23 and him.
Anthony Edwards remains 23, and we continue to see the benefits and ramifications of building a franchise around a very young player.
Wednesday night, in a should-win game against an undermanned Milwaukee team, Edwards followed his latest scoring binge by going 10-for-33 from the field and 4-for-17 from the three-point line.
In this case, the statistics don’t lie. Edwards settled for too many quick three-pointers, failing to create for his teammates or fight his way to the basket, even when the Wolves were in the bonus.
He’s not, despite all of his accomplishments, a finished product. Whether you judge that to be a good thing or not probably depends on your level of patience.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is having his MVP season at the age of 26.
- Bad luck and trouble.
The fan angst over the trade for Randle and his inability to fit into the Wolves’ offensive scheme was understandable … until Randle started playing well and fitting in December and January.
He remains out with a strained groin, and Wolves coach Chris Finch on Thursday did not sound confident Randle will return immediately after the All-Star break.
There is a chance that the Wolves’ injuries will strengthen them by the end of the season, having forced the kids to play meaningful minutes. But that theory holds water only if Randle and DiVincenzo return in time to assimilate, and the Wolves are healthy (and good) enough to land a top-six seed.
5. Look out above.
Just a few days ago, we could have noted that the Wolves were playing well. Then they missed their first 16 shots in Cleveland and blew a winnable game against Milwaukee before facing Oklahoma City, the best team in basketball, on Thursday night.
After the break, the Wolves play at Houston, at home against Oklahoma City, then at Oklahoma City and the Lakers.
That stretch could push them out of contention, at least temporarily, for a top-six seed.
6. New arena?
The Wolves have the worst home record of the top eight teams in the Western Conference.
Perhaps because fan disappointment over this team’s struggles has robbed Target Center of the magical feeling that was pervasive all last season.
Which is either a Catch-22 or chicken-and-the-egg conundrum. Do the Wolves need to play well enough to justify fanaticism from home fans … or is fanaticism from home fans required for this team to play well at home?
7. Live with regrets.
The Towns trade could work out for the Wolves in the future. At the moment, it’s the primary reason the Wolves are headed for the play-in tournament instead of the top of the conference. This might be Tim Connelly’s most significant miss of his career as a basketball boss.
