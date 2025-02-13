Anthony Edwards struggles, Timberwolves lose to Bucks 103-101

The Wolves came out playing like they smell the All-Star break coming, and were unfocused in the early minutes. They had five turnovers and Naz Reid got in early foul trouble with two as Milwaukee had a 14-10 lead five minutes into the game. Edwards got off to a good start scoring with 13 points, but the Wolves struggled to generate offense outside of him. He was 4-for-9 in the first quarter and the rest of the team was 5-for-18 as the Bucks led 36-24 after one quarter. The Wolves finished the quarter with six turnovers while the Bucks shot 58%.