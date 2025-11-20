Wolves

As Timberwolves roll past losing teams, a shooting slump hits Anthony Edwards

The Wolves All-Star guard hoped to pile up the points against the have-nots, but he’s struggled from three-point range.

By Chris Hine

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 20, 2025 at 5:00PM
Anthony Edwards made a point, but not many, during the Timberwolves' victory over the Wizards on Wednesday night at Target Center. (Abbie Parr/The Associated Press)

During his first press conference at media day this season, Anthony Edwards was asked how he would motivate himself to play against teams that were near the bottom of the standings, something he has had issues with throughout his six-year career.

“Try to get a career high in points,” the Timberwolves’ All-Star guard said then. “That’s how I’m going to try to do it, because I usually approach it like, ‘Ah, I’m going to let my teammates get [it]. Instead, I’m just going to go for a career high. I think that’s how I’m going to stay engaged.”

The last two games were a perfect chance to do that against a shorthanded Mavericks team and the 1-13 Wizards, the first team he scored 50 against two seasons ago.

Edwards scored just 13 against the Mavericks on 5-for-14 shooting then followed that with 18 points on Wednesday while shooting 6-for-20 in two Wolves victories.

His three-point shot, which was a revelation a season ago, has left him momentarily. He is just 3-for-30 from deep over his last four games.

Edwards didn’t feel much like discussing how he was playing of late. He declined a formal interview request with reporters after Wednesday’s game, but he was joking around about just how bad he has been of late. The last Edwards spoke to the media, he was blaming himself for Saturday’s loss to Denver because he didn’t shoot well enough.

Coach Chris Finch noticed something you rarely see with Edwards — he gave up some open looks.

“He turned down a couple that came his way I thought were open in the second half,” Finch said. “At this point in time, he’s just got to try to get out, get some buckets the old-fashioned way, just maybe run and cut, some energy plays. His shot will come back to him. We got to do a better job of creating some shots for him, trying to get it going that way.”

Edwards came out with more aggressiveness against the Wizards than he did the Mavericks. On Monday, he didn’t score until late in the second quarter. On Wednesday, he had 12 points in the first quarter, but his three still wasn’t falling. When he tried to get himself going coming out of halftime, he went 1-for-7, and his misses allowed the Wizards to begin a comeback that cut a 27-point deficit to five.

“We continue to call his number, try to put them in different situations. If they’re doubling him, then we try to put them in situations where maybe they’re not doubling him,” Finch said. “... I thought tonight we’d see one of those [big scoring] nights. But again, we got to get him some clean looks and from the three-point line, rather than all these dribble creation threes.”

In other words, more looks in the flow of the offense instead of Edwards taking it upon himself to create his own shots.

This season has been a slightly different one for Edwards. He has taken on more on-ball defensive responsibilities, the Wolves are playing with more pace, and the team has been asking him to play more point guard. When asked before the game how he felt Edwards has been handling all that, Finch said he would give Edwards an “A” grade.

“He has the ball in his hands, has to initiate a lot of offense, whether it be through set plays or through the flow,” Finch said. “And then, of course, defensively, we’re not going to give him an excuse just because he’s a high usage player, you know. We need what he brings to us defensively.”

So perhaps that’s the reason for the shooting slump. The different ways in which Edwards has to expend his energy could be affecting his shot. Maybe, maybe not. The media didn’t get a chance to ask him that. But Naz Reid, who busted out of his own slump recently, said it’s just one of those times for Edwards.

“I had the same situation,” Reid said. “It’s just part of the game. I mean, no matter what, how good you are, how bad you are, wherever you want to be, it’s part of the game. Just stick with it, getting yourself involved in other ways. I think that’s the biggest thing for me.”

