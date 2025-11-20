As Timberwolves roll past losing teams, a shooting slump hits Anthony Edwards

During his first press conference at media day this season, Anthony Edwards was asked how he would motivate himself to play against teams that were near the bottom of the standings, something he has had issues with throughout his six-year career.
“Try to get a career high in points,” the Timberwolves’ All-Star guard said then. “That’s how I’m going to try to do it, because I usually approach it like, ‘Ah, I’m going to let my teammates get [it]. Instead, I’m just going to go for a career high. I think that’s how I’m going to stay engaged.”
The last two games were a perfect chance to do that against a shorthanded Mavericks team and the 1-13 Wizards, the first team he scored 50 against two seasons ago.
Edwards scored just 13 against the Mavericks on 5-for-14 shooting then followed that with 18 points on Wednesday while shooting 6-for-20 in two Wolves victories.
His three-point shot, which was a revelation a season ago, has left him momentarily. He is just 3-for-30 from deep over his last four games.
Edwards didn’t feel much like discussing how he was playing of late. He declined a formal interview request with reporters after Wednesday’s game, but he was joking around about just how bad he has been of late. The last Edwards spoke to the media, he was blaming himself for Saturday’s loss to Denver because he didn’t shoot well enough.
Coach Chris Finch noticed something you rarely see with Edwards — he gave up some open looks.
“He turned down a couple that came his way I thought were open in the second half,” Finch said. “At this point in time, he’s just got to try to get out, get some buckets the old-fashioned way, just maybe run and cut, some energy plays. His shot will come back to him. We got to do a better job of creating some shots for him, trying to get it going that way.”