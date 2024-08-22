Minnesota moves front and center at DNC with Gov. Tim Walz keynote

Minnesota is stepping into the spotlight at day three of the Democratic National Convention, with a speech from Sen. Amy Klobuchar and a keynote address from Gov. Tim Walz. We’ll be tracking Minnesota callouts and highlights at in tonight’s convention, which Democrats are dubbing “Walz Wednesday.”
Tonight is Walz’s most high-profile opportunity yet to introduce himself to the country as Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate. He’s expected to tell his life story and highlight the two recent Minnesota legislative sessions, including Democrat achievements like free meals for all school children and protections for legal abortions and transgender health care. He’ll be introduced by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who will give her own convention speech earlier in the night.
6:30 p.m.: The legacy of George Floyd
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison delivered an enthusiastic endorsement of Walz and Harris, highlighting support he received from both in the wake of George Floyd’s murder in 2020.
“Tim Walz felt the exact same way I did,” Ellison said, recalling a call from Walz, minutes after he first saw the video of officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly 9½ minutes.
Walz turned the prosecution of Chauvin over to Ellison from the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office in June 2020, after urges from Floyd’s family. Minutes after the guilty verdict came down in the Chauvin case, Ellison said Harris called to congratulate him and his team.
“Kamala and Tim, they understand the legacy of George Floyd,” Ellison said. “No one is above the law, and no one is beneath it.”
Ellison also highlighted Walz’s policy achievements in Minnesota, boasting the state’s voter turnout and status as “one of the best places to live in, to raise a family, to do business.”
5:40 p.m.: MN teacher performs national anthem at DNC
Minnesota singer and St. Louis Park High School math teacher Jess Davis sang the national anthem at tonight’s convention. Students from Moreland Arts & Health Sciences Magnet School in St. Paul recited the pledge of allegiance in a video ahead of Davis’ performance.
Davis was named Minnesota Teacher of the Year in 2019, largely for her work in equity and diversity policies. Davis grew up in the St. Cloud area, where she was one of only a few students of color in a high school class of 500. She is still working as a math teacher, and was recently the high school’s Equity Development Coordinator.
“My motto has been the student hashtag, ‘Every voice matters,’” Davis said in a 2019 interview. “We’re all capable of so much more than we even realize.”
5:30 p.m.: Call him ‘Coach’
Throughout the arena, attendees are hoisting, “COACH” posters. Walz is likely to lean into his time as a Mankato West High School educator and football coach in his speech tonight, adjoined by a video featuring five of his former Mankato students.
Some of Walz’s former students will be watching at the Mankato school where he once taught them. The watch party began at 7:30 at the high school to cheer on Walz as he accepts the party’s nomination for vice president.
The governor’s former students will attend the event, which is open to the public.