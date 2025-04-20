Minnesota sites serving people who use drugs could ‘save lives.’ Funding cut could block plan.

Minnesotans serving people with addiction say the state’s $10 million plan for safe recovery sites is a major step to keep people who use drugs alive and connect them with services. But they fear the dollars could be pulled away.
The sites would offer sterile syringes and safer supplies for smoking and snorting, overdose reversal kits and education on how to use them, as well as test strips to check if a substance is laced with other drugs, like fentanyl and xylazine.
Visitors could also get the basics, like a restroom, hygiene kit, shower and place to do laundry. There would be education on safer use, links to care and referrals to other services. The sites would do syringe cleanup and street outreach in their neighborhoods.
“Creating spaces like this saves people’s lives, provides education and connects people to services and just leads to better health outcomes,” said Jack Martin, executive director of Southside Harm Reduction Services in Minneapolis. “We all deserve safety.”
The state recently posted its request for providers to apply for the grant dollars that were approved nearly two years ago. It’s the latest step in Minnesota’s evolution on harm reduction services and policies, which aim to prevent illness and death among people who aren’t abstaining from drug use.
Nationally, medical associations and people who use drugs say the approach saves lives. But it remains controversial. As state leaders roll out safe recovery site dollars they held off on a significant piece of the original plan: Supervised consumption sites, where people take illegal drugs in a sterile, monitored environment.
Minnesota is one of the few states to approve the creation of such facilities. Other countries, including Canada, use them. But they remain rare in the United States. During his previous term, President Donald Trump’s administration fought to prevent a supervised injection site from opening in Philadelphia.
It’s not just the specter of federal action that has Minnesota providers on edge.