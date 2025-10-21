Minnesota schools reporting sharp increase in number of guns confiscated from students

Teenagers entering Tartan High School in Oakdale have a new routine this year: Hold their laptop above their heads and walk through a weapons detection system.
After tweaks to avoid flagging harmless items like eyelash curlers, the device now works smoothly, revealing hidden pocket knives and serving as a deterrent to bringing weapons to school, school leaders say.
The necessity for new school safety solutions like the detection system is supported by an alarming trend: The number of guns found on school grounds in Minnesota has skyrocketed since the beginning of the pandemic.
Nearly 200 firearms — including about 150 handguns — have been found in Minnesota schools since the 2021-2022 academic year.
That’s almost three times the number found across school years spanning 2017-2020 and 30% of the nearly 700 firearms associated with student disciplinary incidents going back a quarter-century, according to a Minnesota Star Tribune analysis of disciplinary incident reports filed with the state Department of Education.
Schools across Minnesota have long worked to balance “hard” safety measures — metal detectors, reinforced doors, bullet-resistant windows — with “soft” approaches that emphasize communication, relationships and student mental health support. That vigilance took on new urgency after shootings like the one at Annunciation Catholic Church and School in Minneapolis in August, which left two students dead and 30 others injured.
For the next few weeks, Minnesota schools and churches saw a spike in threats of violence, including a teen who threatened to shoot up a school in northern Minnesota and a St. Paul student who brought a loaded gun to school.
Data show overall enrollment in Minnesota declined by about 4,000 students during this time period.