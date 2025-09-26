Sports

RandBall: Will Friday be a night of redemption for Lynx?

Minnesota uncharacteristically crumbled in the biggest moments of Game 2. Now they face a massive challenge at Phoenix.

By Michael Rand

September 26, 2025 at 4:58PM
Lynx forward Alanna Smith confers with head coach Cheryl Reeve during Tuesday's game. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Lynx and head coach Cheryl Reeve choked in Game 2 of the WNBA semifinals.

There’s no sugarcoating the process of losing a 20-point second-half lead and falling to Phoenix in overtime, a defeat that changed the complexion of the best-of-five series.

Players committed unforced turnovers and displayed a general lack of execution in key moments. Reeve was partially responsible for not calling a critical timeout that would have prevented a killer five-second violation in the final minute, and her decision not to have players foul while up three in the waning seconds led to a game-tying trey.

To Reeve’s credit, she second-guessed herself after the game.

“In hindsight, I do like a foul there, but I didn’t direct them to,” Reeve said.

To players’ credit, they didn’t seem to be hanging their heads after the defeat.

“Definitely, it’s frustrating, but it’s a series, it’s a long series, tied now,” star Napheesa Collier said. “So we need to go to Phoenix and take care of business.”

But words alone will not bring redemption. We will know by how the Lynx play Friday whether the Game 2 loss was a small blip or an ominous sign, as I talked about on the Daily Delivery podcast.

The good news for the Lynx outweighs the bad as we try to unpack what happened Tuesday as a predictor of what might happen Friday.

This is a veteran team that has shown tremendous resolve in the past two seasons. The Lynx were also the unquestioned best team in the league over the course of the regular season. And while the loss Tuesday was damaging it was not catastrophic. The series is tied 1-1; a strong showing and victory Friday in a game in which the Lynx are four-point favorites would tilt control back in their favor.

But the Lynx no longer have home court advantage. Phoenix went 15-7 at home during the regular season and has flummoxed the Lynx for long stretches in both of the first two games of the series. Remember, the Mercury led at halftime of Game 1 behind 42 points in the paint before the Lynx rallied to win.

Doubting the Lynx and Reeve would be foolish because of everything they have accomplished. But losing Game 2 in the manner that they did left the Lynx vulnerable. We’ll see soon enough how the respond.

Here are nine more things to know today:

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

