Minnesota lawmaker, activists concerned about legislation targeting undocumented immigrants

Amid a climate of anti-immigration rhetoric and policies from the White House, GOP lawmakers in the Minnesota Legislature are proposing legislation that would bar undocumented residents from accessing state-funded programs like MinnesotaCare.
House File 10, authored by Rep. Isaac Schultz, R-Elmdale Township, would prohibit undocumented Minnesotans from accessing any state program funded by taxpayers that requires proof of residency. The bill would also make undocumented residents ineligible for the state’s free college tuition program called North Star Promise, and would require U.S. citizenship to access MinnesotaCare, a state-funded health care program for low-income residents. MinnesotaCare and North Star Promise are the only programs specifically named in the bill, which would apply more broadly.
Though activists and lawmakers of color recognize that the legislation has a low chance of passing, they say it amplifies the anti-immigrant sentiment that has been pervasive since President Donald Trump’s victory, and could have a chilling effect on these communities’ willingness to access services.
“It’s political theater, honestly,” said Sen. Zaynab Mohamed, DFL-Minneapolis. “It’s for them [lawmakers] to send a message about immigrants, and I think it’s wrong.”
The bill is one of several introduced by Minnesota Republican lawmakers this session aimed at undocumented residents: One would make undocumented immigrants ineligible for any college financial aid, and another would make them ineligible for early release from prison.
The effort mirrors the anti-immigrant agenda of Trump’s administration, which has increased detentions and deportation proceedings since Trump took office less than two months ago.
Schultz did not respond to requests for comment about House File 10. The author of the Senate companion bill, Sen. Jordan Rasmusson, R-Fergus Falls, said through a spokesperson that he was unavailable for comment.
Schultz argued to the House Health Finance and Policy Committee last month that the bill would save the state $100 million and help prevent fraud.