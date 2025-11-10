News & Politics

Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth picks Ryan Wilson to be her running mate in bid for governor

Wilson ran for state auditor in 2022, coming within half a percentage point of winning the office.

By Ryan Faircloth

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 10, 2025 at 3:05PM
Surrounded by his wife Janelle and their five children, Ryan Wilson accepted the GOP endorsement for state auditor, Friday, May 13, 2022 Rochester, First day of the Minnesota State Republican Convention in the Mayo Civic Center. ] GLEN STUBBE • glen.stubbe@startribune.com
Surrounded by his wife, Janelle, and their five children, Ryan Wilson accepts the GOP endorsement for state auditor in 2022. (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth has selected former state auditor candidate Ryan Wilson to be her running mate in her 2026 campaign for governor.

Demuth, who’s seeking to defeat DFL Gov. Tim Walz, is the first prominent GOP candidate to announce a lieutenant governor pick this cycle. She said in her announcement Monday that Wilson will help her deliver “accountability in the highest level of our government.”

“During Ryan’s campaign for state auditor in 2022, he sounded the alarm about fraud spiraling out of control in our state — fraud that thrived under Tim Walz’s lack of leadership in protecting Minnesotans’ hard-earned tax dollars,” Demuth said in a statement. “Minnesota tax dollars should be used to help Minnesotans, not to enrich fraudsters.”

Wilson came within half a percentage point of defeating DFL State Auditor Julie Blaha in 2022. Demuth said he nearly won that race because “his commonsense message resonated with voters across Minnesota.”

Wilson is an attorney and former small-business owner. He and his wife live in Maple Grove and have five children.

Demuth and Wilson will begin a statewide tour this week where they “will share their vision for a stronger Minnesota,” according to their campaign.

“I am honored that Speaker Demuth has asked me to serve as her running mate in this pivotal election to send Tim Walz into retirement,” Wilson said in a statement. “Lisa is a proven fighter and leader. She’s the only candidate in this race who has stood up to Walz, stared him down, and won.”

Walz, who is seeking a historic third consecutive four-year term, is also looking for a running mate since Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan is running for the U.S. Senate.

Other Republicans running for governor, including 2022 nominee Scott Jensen, state Rep. Kristin Robbins and businessman Kendall Qualls, have yet to announce running mates.

Ryan Faircloth

Politics and government reporter

Ryan Faircloth covers Minnesota politics and government for the Star Tribune.

