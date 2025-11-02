Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth announces run for governor

Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth entered the race for governor on Sunday, drawing on her status as the state’s top Republican to mount a campaign against Tim Walz.
Demuth, the first Republican woman and person of color to lead the Minnesota House, is casting herself as a pragmatic alternative to Walz who can end the GOP’s long losing streak in statewide elections. The Cold Spring lawmaker said she believes the state is heading in the wrong direction with unbridled spending, widespread fraud and fewer children reading at grade level.
“I’ve got kids and grandkids. Minnesota’s a really great place to be, and I want it to be even better than it is now,” said Demuth, the first House speaker to run for governor since Democrat Margaret Anderson Kelliher in 2010. “I know that I am the best candidate for conservatives, Republicans, Democrats here in the state of Minnesota.”
She joins a growing GOP field for governor that includes fellow state Rep. Kristin Robbins, 2022 nominee Scott Jensen and businessman Kendall Qualls. Minneapolis attorney Chris Madel is “strongly considering” entering the race as well, after speaking to conservative activists who’ve encouraged him to run, according to a source familiar with his thinking.
Republicans believe Walz is vulnerable as he seeks a third consecutive four-year term after a failed run for vice president. The national campaign prompted a much closer look at Walz’s record as governor and previous service in Congress.
Walz and Democrats have argued the governor’s office must stay in DFL hands to protect Minnesota from President Donald Trump.
“Minnesotans don’t want to put our state’s future in the hands of MAGA extremists — they want to build on the progress we’ve made to make our state safer and more affordable for everyone," Walz’s campaign said in a recent fundraising email.
Demuth said her experience sitting across the negotiating table from Walz and leading the first politically tied House since 1979 sets her apart from the rest of the GOP field. It has proved she can work across the aisle and represent all Minnesotans, she said.