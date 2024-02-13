The University of Minnesota volleyball team announced its spring schedule, which features four Division I matchups in March and April.

The Gophers will open the exhibition schedule at St. Thomas on Friday, March 22, then face Iowa State at Faribault High School on April 5, Marquette at Maturi Pavilion on April 13 and Illinois at Waterloo High School in Waterloo, Wis., on April 20.

While Minnesota has started spring practice, welcoming freshmen and twin sisters Stella and Olivia Swenson to the team, more roster moves might be coming.

After losing Taylor Landfair and Arica Davis to the transfer portal and Phoebe Awoleye and Kylie Murr to graduation, the Gophers have only one rostered middle blocker in sophomore Calissa Minatee. Last season, the Gophers added several key transfers during the spring portal window, including Murr, Awoleye and opposite hitter Lydia Grote.

While the Gophers, 17-13 last season, haven't announced their regular-season schedule in the remodeled Big Ten, they will take part in a tournament at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee to open the season along with Wisconsin, Stanford and two-time defending national champion Texas.

The Gophers will face Stanford on Sept. 1 and Texas on Sept. 2.