Gophers men's basketball coach Ben Johnson gave a perplexed look when asked if he knew his starting lineup for Thursday's exhibition game against Macalester.

"Some will determine that in practice today, believe it or not," Johnson said Wednesday. "We're finally in a position where they are competitive practices now. We got some bodies, so that will be determined."

Johnson really has a number of different directions he could go with his starters and rotation when the Gophers open the regular season Monday against Bethune-Cookman at Williams Arena.

The Gophers used seven different starting lineups last season — and there might be some juggling early this year to see what works best. There are four returnees and eight scholarship players who are either newcomers or didn't play last season due to injury or redshirting.

"That's why the scrimmage is important," Johnson said. "That's why the exhibition game is important. You obviously want to play well and that's important. But you have to figure out who does play well together."

The only player likely with the same role as last season will be All-Big Ten preseason forward Dawson Garcia, the U's returning scoring and rebounding leader.

Garcia, who averaged 15.3 points and 6.7 rebounds in 31.8 minutes last season, started in all 26 games played. Sophomore Joshua Ola-Joseph has the second-most starts returning with 24.

In the Big Ten tournament loss to Maryland, Garcia and Ola-Joseph started alongside Ta'Lon Cooper, Jaden Henley, and Jamison Battle. Cooper (South Carolina), Henley (DePaul) and Battle (Ohio State) all transferred out of the program. So, there will at least be three different starters this season.

Sophomore big man Pharrel Payne is expected to join Garcia in the frontcourt as the Gophers' main inside presence. Ola-Joseph said he's been transitioning to play more on the wing.

What about the Gophers' starting backcourt? Transfers Elijah Hawkins and Mike Mitchell Jr. have 118 starts combined at Howard and Pepperdine, respectively. But freshman Cameron Christie is arguably the most talented guard on the team.

Johnson said he used two different starting lineups when the Gophers lost at Colorado State in a closed scrimmage last month (Christie was out sick). The teams played two 20-minute halves and an extra six-minute game. The younger players got extended minutes on the court and struggled at times.

"I'm sure Thursday there will be times when I'll really be frustrated," Johnson said. "But you got to understand that it's all new. It's going to be a process, especially until January … With this group, we've got to be patient and we got to keep coaching them."

Redshirt or not?

Johnson said Wednesday that he hasn't talked to freshman Kristupas Keinys about possibly redshirting this season. The 6-8 Lithuanian forward missed summer practice after waiting for his student visa to fly to the U.S., but he hopes to contribute this year.

Last season, the Gophers decided after the exhibition game that forward Kadyn Betts would redshirt the 2021-22 season. But Betts graduated high school early to join the team.

"We haven't talked about it," Johnson said. "For the most part, I leave it up to the guys if they feel like yes or no on that."