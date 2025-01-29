EAST LANSING, Mich. – Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo was fist-pumping on the sidelines. Tre Holloman was having the best first-half shooting performance of his career and against his hometown team.
Gophers men’s basketball falls to No. 7 Michigan State 73-51
Dawson Garcia scored 21 points, but former Cretin Derham-Hall star Tre Holloman helped Michigan State end Minnesota’s three-game winning streak.
Michigan State was fired up to keep its undefeated record in Big Ten play intact, but the Gophers looked like a basketball team not ready for their sudden success.
A three-game winning streak for the Gophers came to an abrupt end Tuesday night in 73-51 loss against the No. 7-ranked Spartans at the Breslin Center.
The Gophers (11-10, 3-7 Big Ten) were held scoreless for the first 5 minutes and 50 seconds, but the game didn’t run away from them until Holloman couldn’t miss from long range -- no matter who was guarding him.
Holloman finished with all of his team-high 12 points in the first half for the Spartans, who led 36-16 at halftime.
The former Cretin Derham-Hall star drilled back-to-back-to-back shots from beyond the arc on three different defenders in the first half, including his fourth three-pointer while falling to the floor to spark a 13-0 run.
Dawson Garcia finished with 21 points on 9-for-16 shooting, but he was the only player in double figures for the Gophers on the night.
Michigan State (17-2, 9-0) won its 13th straight game Tuesday, which coincided with Holloman entering the starting lineup Nov. 27 in an overtime win against North Carolina. He had a season-high 19 points that day despite being the team’s fifth-leading scorer.
Izzo talked about his Spartans having strength in numbers to get off to their best start in Big Ten play since 2018-19. They entered the week with Jaden Akins as their only player averaging double figures at 13.8 points per game.
Meanwhile, Garcia was the hottest scorer in the league coming off Monday’s Big Ten player of the week honor after his 31-point game Saturday in an upset against No. 15 Oregon. Another Gophers streak kept going Tuesday with Garcia now at six straight 20-point games.
But the 6-11 senior didn’t score his first points until consecutive field goals to pull the Gophers within 21-12 with 3:26 left in the first half, but that’s when Holloman caught fire. He hit three-pointers on Mike Mitchell Jr., Garcia and Isaac Asuma to extend it to a 32-12 margin with 1:25 to play before the break.
Not only did the Gophers struggle to find their offense early Tuesday, but they also committed 11 of their 12 turnovers in the first half, which led to 10 points for Michigan State.
In the second half, Garcia helped the Gophers cut a 22-point deficit to 13 points twice, including with two free throws to make it 56-43 just under seven minutes to play.
Barely two minutes later, though, Michigan State’s crowd erupted after Coen Carr’s alley-oop dunk on Parker Fox plus the foul. Carr’s three-point play extended it back to a 20-point lead for the Spartans.
The longest Big Ten road losing streak for the Gophers continued Tuesday and dates back to their last win in East Lansing on Feb. 26, 2015.
That was also the last season the Gophers won at Iowa before ending that drought with a 72-67 victory against the Hawkeyes last week in Iowa City.
During a three-game win streak, Johnson praised his Gophers for learning to play together and adapting to the toughness and physicality needed to win in the Big Ten.
That showed up at Iowa and in home wins vs. Michigan and Oregon, but those teams weren’t the surging Spartans.
But the Gophers are going home after looking much like the same team that was beaten down by 18 points against Michigan State in the Big Ten opener on Dec. 4 at Williams Arena.
Dawson Garcia scored 21 points, but former Cretin Derham-Hall star Tre Holloman helped Michigan State end Minnesota’s three-game winning streak.