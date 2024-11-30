ORLANDO - Isaac Asuma is the latest freshman guard forced to play early for Gophers coach Ben Johnson, and he proved ready for the challenge in two tough losses in Florida.
Gophers freshman Isaac Asuma shows his worth in tight men’s basketball losses in Orlando
Asuma was in the middle of matters against Wichita State and Wake Forest. “He’s getting thrown into the fire. … And he’s proven that he’s capable of helping,” coach Ben Johnson said.
Asuma’s free throws nearly won Thursday’s game vs. Wichita State before a last-second three-pointer forced overtime in a 68-66 loss in the ESPN Events Invitational. He followed that with a career-high 11 points Friday, but the Gophers fell 57-51 against Wake Forest.
Asuma, 6-3 and 195 pounds, has to learn on the fly because the Gophers (5-3) can’t afford to bring him along slowly. Asuma could play starter minutes Sunday vs. Bethune-Cookman. Brennan Rigsby became the team’s fourth guard to be sidelined, injuring an ankle Friday.
“Isaac’s proven he’s a big part of what we’re doing,” Johnson told the Star Tribune on Friday. “He’s getting thrown into the fire, which is a great experience for him. And he’s proven that he’s capable of helping. There’s not a drop-off when he’s in there.”
In the past four games, Asuma has averaged 8.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists. Rutgers’ Dylan Harper (33.6) and Illinois’ Kasparas Jakucionis (30.0) are the only Big Ten freshmen averaging more minutes per game than Asuma’s 27.6. Cam Christie didn’t play as much as that as a Gophers freshman in 2023-24, and he made the Big Ten all-freshman team and developed into a second-round NBA draft pick.
“I’m just thankful for the opportunity,” Asuma told the Star Tribune on Friday. “That’s really my game, to do a little bit of everything. Whatever I can do to help the team, whether it’s defensively or offensively.”
The Gophers guard corps remain hampered by injuries and illness. Lu’Cye Patterson made the all-tourney team in Orlando, but health trouble sidelined guards Mike Mitchell Jr. (ankle), Tyler Cochran (foot) and Caleb Williams (mononucleosis). Rigsby joined the injured list in Orlando, sitting out most of the second half against Wake Forest. Mitchell, Williams and Rigsby will be questionable Sunday.
That brings it back to Asuma.
Against a veteran Wake Forest backcourt, Asuma came off the bench Friday and made an impact with a floater and steal that led to the Gophers taking a six-point lead in the first half, their biggest lead of the game.
In the second half, Asuma became the first Gophers player to reach double figures in the game when his second three-pointer pulled the U within a point. He made plays off the dribble and from long range, and he also guarded the opposing team’s top perimeter player. He’s physically tough and doesn’t fear contact; he grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds vs. Wichita State.
A former four-star recruit from Cherry, Minn., on the Iron Range, Asuma scored more than 3,000 points in high school and won a state title at Cherry, but it’s a huge jump from Class 1A to Division I.
Former Gophers point guard Al Nolen, now the team’s radio analyst, played point guard as a freshman for Tubby Smith during his 2007-11 college career. He said he didn’t expect Asuma to contribute this much so early.
“He’s really steady and a fearless point guard,” Nolen said. “He’s very under control and has really good intangibles. I like how he took control of the team [at times] and became a leader on the floor with [Lu’Cye] Patterson.”
Nolen said Asuma could be better than he was defensively because of his size and strength. In his first college game, Asuma helped slow down Oral Roberts’ Issac McBride, the Summit League preseason player of the year.
Asuma is shooting just 39% from the field and 50% on free throws, and he’s a 36% three-point shooter.
“My coaches and teammates just told me to keep shooting,” Asuma said. “Getting shots up and playing slower in ball screens, seeing the whole floor and making different reads. It’s a little bit better every single game.”
Another Gophers freshman from greater Minnesota, Grayson Grove of Alexandria, will redshirt this season.
“He’s just focused on getting better every single day,” Asuma said. “Just pushing the guys in practice and pushing himself going up against them. He’ll do whatever he can to help the team win.”
The Gophers face the Ospreys in their final tune-up before Big Ten play begins Sunday at Nebraska.