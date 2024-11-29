Gophers fall to Demon Deacons after defense again keeps them in the game

ORLANDO - Gophers fans were getting restless in the crowd Friday, waiting to see when the scoring drought would end in the first half against Wake Forest, but this was an all-too-familiar sight.
Gophers fall to Wake Forest in men’s basketball after defense again keeps them in the game
Minnesota led at halftime but was unable to make up ground lost during a scoring drought early in the second half.
No matter what kinds of schemes Gophers coach Ben Johnson comes up with, his team is the opposite of an offensive masterpiece, which has been a major stumbling block this season.
With a defensive identity, the Gophers have been competitive in every game, regardless of the shooting woes. That continued Friday afternoon, but not enough offense led to a 57-51 loss against one of the top teams in the ACC.
The Gophers (5-3) were a three-pointer away from playing in the ESPN Events Invitational championship against nationally ranked Florida, but they suffered a 68-66 overtime loss against Wichita State on Thanksgiving.
On Friday, freshman Isaac Asuma finished with a career-high 11 points. Lu’Cye Patterson scored eight of his team-high 12 points in the first half for the Gophers, who went 3-for-18 from three-point range and 6-for-15 on free throws in the game.
Thursday, for the fifth time this season, the Gophers played in a game decided by five points or fewer, and they were 3-2 in those games. Another tight contest ended the Florida trip.
The Demon Deacons (7-2), who were picked to finish third in the ACC preseason poll, trailed 29-27 at halftime, but they outscored Minnesota 11-4 to take a 38-33 lead after Tre’Von Spillers finished an alley-oop early in the second half. Spillers finished with 18 points and 16 rebounds.
Asuma’s three-pointer and Patterson’s jumper on back-to-back possessions pulled the Gophers within a point midway through the second half, but Wake Forest answered to maintain the advantage.
The largest lead of the game for either team came when the Deacons went up 48-41 just under eight minutes to play, but Femi Odukale made back-to-back layups.
With 5½ minutes remaining, Parker Fox had Gophers faithful in attendance on their feet after slamming down an alley-oop pass from Patterson to pull within 48-47. The momentum didn’t swing enough, though.
Fox and Dawson Garcia went 2-for-4 on free throws to make it 52-49 with 3:12 left in the game. Garcia again cut the deficit to three points with a layup 30 seconds later, but the next several possessions came up empty.
The Gophers were held scoreless from the field in the last 2:34 to seal their second straight loss.
Patterson and Odukale, who combined for 28 points and 14 assists Thursday against Wichita State, were trying to give Minnesota go-to options in the starting lineup with leading scorer Dawson Garcia struggling.
Garcia had the lowest-scoring game of his Gophers career when healthy with four points Thursday before fouling out. He was shut down again with eight points on 3-for-12 shooting against Wake Forest.
Entering the ESPN Events Invitational, Johnson’s squad played in six straight home games, which included a 54-51 loss against North Texas at Williams Arena on Nov. 13. That wasn’t necessarily a bad loss by the number; the Mean Green is ranked No. 66 nationally, according to Ken Pomeroy’s advanced stats.
With a schedule lacking many potential résumé-boosting nonconference games at home, the Gophers blew prime opportunities for their best wins so far this season in Orlando.
Minnesota built a 21-0 lead and held off a brief surge by the Badgers to finish the regular season at 7-5. Wisconsin fell to 5-7, ending its 22-year streak of gaining bowl eligibility.