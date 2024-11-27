Gophers coach Ben Johnson doesn’t have big NIL money to flash to recruits. He does want to pitch being part of a winning program.
Gophers’ soft strength of schedule ratchets up Florida trip’s importance
Minnesota’s only chances to get quality nonconference wins away from Williams Arena come Thursday vs. Wichita State and Friday vs. either Florida or Wake Forest.
The goal of all college basketball teams is to play in the NCAA tournament, but the Gophers haven’t made it since 2019 before Johnson took over.
The path to get there this season likely has to start now.
The only opportunities for the Gophers (5-1) to pick up quality wins away from home in nonconference are Thursday against Wichita State and Friday against Florida or Wake Forest in the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando.
“We’ve got a great opportunity in Orlando,” senior forward Dawson Garcia said after Monday’s 68-65 win against Central Michigan. “I’m excited to see what we can do out there.”
The NCAA’s NET rankings aren’t released until early December, but the Shockers (5-0) are No. 73 in Ken Pomeroy’s rating system used during the NCAA tourney selection process.
In this week’s Associated Press top 25, the Gators are ranked 17th and also No. 16 in KenPom.
North Texas beat the Gophers 54-51 on Nov. 13. The Mean Green, who defeated Oregon State Monday, were the toughest opponent during a six-game homestand to start the season.
The U’s nonconference schedule strength is better than last year, but that’s not hard to top. It went from worst of 362 Division I teams last season to 308th this season.
Last season, the Gophers lost at home to a struggling Missouri team and on the road against San Francisco at the Golden State Warriors’ arena. The Gophers plan to play a true road game at Missouri, part of a home-and-home agreement, but they postponed the rematch until next season.
The best non-league finish under Johnson came in his first year when the Gophers started 7-0, including wins at Pittsburgh and Mississippi State. They also won a multi-team event in Asheville, N.C.
“You’re always trying to find numbers wise what can help you,” Johnson said. “I’m looking forward to it. I think our guys do, too. It’s a chance to win a championship. It’s a chance to play two really good, quality opponents — and really test where we’re at.”
Minnesota will open Big Ten play next Wednesday at home vs. Michigan State. So far, the Gophers haven’t done too much to prove themselves better than their last-place projections in the Big Ten, especially offensively as the lowest scoring team in the league (64.0 points per game).
If they’re going to beat Wichita State and Wake Forest or Florida, it will be because of defense. Minnesota’s opponents have averaged the second fewest points (57.2) among Big Ten teams.
But the Gophers have to be able to put up enough points to compete as well. They’re the only Big Ten team with just one player averaging double figures. Garcia, third in the league in scoring at 22.8 points per game, has received help at times this season.
Senior guard Lu’Cye Patterson’s season-high 19 points were crucial to Monday’s win against Central Michigan, including his 14 points in the second half. In the two previous wins, seniors Parker Fox and Brennan Rigsby and freshman Isaac Asuma had their best offensive games this season.
The healthy return of starting senior guard Mike Mitchell Jr. would also be a big boost on this trip, but he’s questionable with an ankle injury that has sidelined him for four games.
Every time out has been a battle for the Gophers. Playing four games decided by four points or less already, they’ve found ways to win close games. Having different players step up with a shorthanded roster could benefit Johnson’s squad looking to make a splash in Orlando.
“Feel like we have the talent to compete against those type of teams,” Patterson said. “These games are going to show what we’ve got. It’s the first road trip, so it’s going to show how together we are.”
