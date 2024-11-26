Central Michigan was the latest opponent of the Gophers men’s basketball team thinking about leaving Williams Arena with an upset — and it nearly did.
Gophers piece together a tight men’s basketball victory over Central Michigan
Lu’Cye Patterson’s late three-pointer set up the Gophers to win another close game, and he and Dawson Garcia made certain they did.
Only twice previously this season had Ben Johnson’s Gophers led at halftime, even though early conference play doesn’t start until next week. Middle-of-the-road programs from the Mid-American Conference, Summit League, American Athletic Conference and Ivy League, among others, didn’t fear playing a team picked to finish last in the Big Ten.
This gave the Gophers experience in close games that served them well Monday. They received desperately needed big shots and free throws from Dawson Garcia and Lu’Cye Patterson to pull out a 68-65 win against the Chippewas.
Garcia, who finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds, was in a familiar spot when he had to seal the game at the foul line. After making four in a row, the senior forward missed two straight but hit his last one with 15 seconds to play for the three-point final margin.
The Gophers (5-1) also got a free throw with 17 seconds left from Patterson, who finished with a season-high 19 points, four rebounds and three assists.
A week ago, Johnson decided to go with freshman Isaac Asuma instead of Patterson down the stretch for defensive purposes in a 58-47 win against Cleveland State. But Patterson’s hot hand this time around kept him on the floor when it mattered most.
The biggest shot of his Gophers career so far arguably came on Patterson’s fourth three-pointer of the game, from the top of the key to put the Gophers ahead 62-58 with 1:52 to play.
For the fourth time this season, the Gophers were part of a game decided by four points or fewer. They looked to pull away early in the first half with a 14-0 run to take a 10-point lead, but the Chippewas (3-3) had other plans.
The Gophers, one of the lowest-scoring Big Ten teams, showed some scoring punch, but eventually problems taking care of the ball gave their opponent some life. Eight turnovers led to nine points for Central Michigan, which led 30-26 late in the first half.
Chippewas center Ugnius Jarusevicius, who scored 10 of his 17 points in the first half, wasn’t known as a shooter, but he was called for a technical foul after talking trash to the Gophers following his third three-pointer of the half. That was reminiscent of the way North Texas got into the faces of Minnesota’s players during a 54-51 upset on Nov. 13.
Defensively, the Gophers have been able to make it tough for teams this season. They entered Monday ranked No. 2 in the Big Ten in scoring defense (55.6). That came in handy late in the second half.
MAC preseason player of the year Anthony Pritchard made back-to-back jumpers to put the Gophers down 53-50 with just under eight minutes to play, but his shot was blocked by Frank Mitchell on the ensuing possession.
Patterson, who didn’t play in the final 15 minutes in the comeback vs. Cleveland State, was shooting 6-for-29 from the field in his previous three games, including 1-for-15 from three-point range. The Minneapolis native and Charlotte transfer broke out of a slump with 13 points in the second half Monday.
Johnson hoped Monday might be a nice confidence boost for the Gophers going into their biggest test this season, two games over Thanksgiving. They face undefeated Wichita State on Thursday to open the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando. A matchup Friday would be against the winner or loser of Wake Forest vs. nationally ranked Florida.
Looking ahead to Orlando, though, was definitely not on the Gophers’ minds as they tried to avoid a second home loss to a non-power conference foe for the first time since 2015.
