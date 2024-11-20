Don’t be fooled by the Gophers men’s basketball team having the Big Ten’s scoring leader on the roster. Offense hasn’t come easy at all this season.
Gophers men’s basketball team slips away from Cleveland State
Parker Fox gave the Gophers a big boost off the bench, scoring 18 points and helping turn a two-point halftime lead into double figures.
Entering Tuesday, Dawson Garcia averaged a Big Ten-high 25.5 points per game. He was the first Gophers player to score 20-plus points in four straight games since former All-America Daniel Oturu in 2020.
The Gophers found out what life was like without Garcia getting buckets at will Tuesday night, but Parker Fox scored a career-high 18 points and the Gophers played stout defense in a 58-47 win against Cleveland State.
The Williams Arena crowd seemed to groan every time the Gophers (4-1) failed to score early, but it wasn’t nearly as rough as their 14-point first half in the 54-51 loss against North Texas on Nov. 13.
Garcia was held to 13 points on 4-for-10 shooting, but he still had seven rebounds and four assists in 36 minutes.
Fox, who hadn’t made a three-pointer since before his knee injuries in 2021 at Division II Northern State, drilled a 35-footer at the buzzer for a 31-29 halftime lead. That ended a three-game stretch in which the Gophers trailed at halftime.
Brennan Rigsby scored 10 of his 13 points in the first half Tuesday for the Gophers, who held the Vikings to 26% shooting from the field in the second half, including 2-for-13 from three-point range.
Cleveland State (3-3) used an 8-0 run to take a 23-19 lead late in the first half, but Fox scored six of Minnesota’s last 12 points, providing a spark off the bench going into the break.
Fox, a 6-8 senior from Mahtomedi, had the second-highest field-goal percentage (68.3) in team history last season, but he hadn’t looked to score much recently. Fox attempted just four field goals in the previous three games, including no shots against North Texas.
Rigsby had 15 points in last Saturday’s 59-56 win against Yale, raising his average to 7.5 points per game. The answer for him was being more aggressive driving downhill. Coach Ben Johnson went so far as to call his players “soft” offensively, which was in contrast to how physically they had played defensively.
The Gophers ranked second in the Big Ten in fewest points allowed (57.8) through four games. But they also ranked last among Big Ten teams in scoring offense (64.5).
In the second half Tuesday, Garcia finally got a couple of shots to fall during an 11-3 run. Rigsby’s baseline slam and his free throw gave the Gophers a 50-42 lead with just under five minutes to play.
After the Vikings put together a brief rally, Fox tied his high with the Gophers with his 16th point for a four-point advantage. Cleveland State went scoreless in the last 3:52.
Minnesota’s starters Tuesday were Garcia, Rigsby, Femi Odukale, Lu’Cye Patterson and Frank Mitchell, but Johnson went with two reserves down the stretch.
Fox replaced Mitchell. Asuma, a freshman, replaced Patterson. The game plan was risky with less experience in the backcourt, but it didn’t backfire. Asuma finished with a season-high 10 points and zero turnovers in 29 minutes.
What the Gophers lacked in scoring punch they made up for with defensive prowess. Asuma, Rigsby and Odukale are their top perimeter defenders. Odukale had the most unusual stat line with two points, six turnovers, 12 rebounds, three steals and three blocks.
