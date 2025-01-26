Dawson Garcia is on best Gophers men’s basketball scoring streak in six years to lead turnaround

“You go back and watch just little possessions, the dude makes every single play,” said Fox, who had 13 points and 11 rebounds. “It’s not just in games. It’s every single day in practice. His energy is never off. His vibe is never off. He’s never negative ... He’s thinking about his teammates. It’s a huge testament to who he is not only as a basketball player but as a man of faith. I’m proud to call him my brother.”