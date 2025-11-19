The Gophers men’s basketball team pulled away in the final eight minutes to outlast Chicago State 66-54 on Tuesday night at Williams Arena.
Cade Tyson scored 22 points, Jaylen Crocker-Johnson added 15 and Isaac Asuma contributed 14 for the Gophers, who improved to 4-1 on the season.
The Gophers, who led by 14 points in the first half and by 11 early in the second half, outscored the Cougars 21-7 down the stretch to rally for the victory.
The Cougars, who trailed by seven at halftime, used a 20-7 run to take a 47-45 lead with 7:51 remaining. Chansey Willis Jr. had three of his game-high six steals in a four-minute span to spark the Gophers’ comeback.
After making a steal and getting fouled, Willis sank a free throw to pull the Gophers to within 47-46. Willis missed the second free throw, but Crocker-Johnson’s rebound and layup gave the Gophers a 48-47 lead with 6:38 left.
The sequence started an 11-0 run by the Gophers as they opened a 56-47 lead with 3:27 remaining. A steal and subsequent three-pointer by Asuma — on an assist by Willis — completed the run.
Tyson, who went into the game 12th in the nation with a 23.8 points-per-game average, scored 12 points in the first half as the Gophers opened a 31-24 lead. The Gophers led by 13 points with eight minutes to go in the first half but scored just six points in the final eight minutes.