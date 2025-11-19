Gophers

New-look Gophers use late run to beat Chicago State

Cade Tyson scored 22 points and Jaylen Crocker-Johnson added 15 as Minnesota improved to 4-1 on the season with a 66-54 victory Tuesday night.

By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 19, 2025 at 3:28AM
Cade Tyson continued his hot start to the season with 22 points as Minnesota beat Chicago State 66-54 on Tuesday night at Williams Arena. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Gophers men’s basketball team pulled away in the final eight minutes to outlast Chicago State 66-54 on Tuesday night at Williams Arena.

Cade Tyson scored 22 points, Jaylen Crocker-Johnson added 15 and Isaac Asuma contributed 14 for the Gophers, who improved to 4-1 on the season.

The Gophers, who led by 14 points in the first half and by 11 early in the second half, outscored the Cougars 21-7 down the stretch to rally for the victory.

BOXSCORE: Gophers 66, Chicago State 54

The Cougars, who trailed by seven at halftime, used a 20-7 run to take a 47-45 lead with 7:51 remaining. Chansey Willis Jr. had three of his game-high six steals in a four-minute span to spark the Gophers’ comeback.

After making a steal and getting fouled, Willis sank a free throw to pull the Gophers to within 47-46. Willis missed the second free throw, but Crocker-Johnson’s rebound and layup gave the Gophers a 48-47 lead with 6:38 left.

The sequence started an 11-0 run by the Gophers as they opened a 56-47 lead with 3:27 remaining. A steal and subsequent three-pointer by Asuma — on an assist by Willis — completed the run.

Tyson, who went into the game 12th in the nation with a 23.8 points-per-game average, scored 12 points in the first half as the Gophers opened a 31-24 lead. The Gophers led by 13 points with eight minutes to go in the first half but scored just six points in the final eight minutes.

With the Gophers leading 27-14, the Cougars used a 10-2 run, which included eight points from Marcus Tankersley, to pull to within 29-24. Two free throws by the Gophers’ Robert Vaihola were the only points of the final 3:42 of the first half.

The Gophers, who made just 20 of 39 free-throw tries in their 72-65 overtime victory over Wisconsin-Green Bay on Saturday, went 9-for-11 on free throws in the first half to overcome 30% shooting (9-for-30) from the field. The Gophers shot just 20% (4-for-20) from three-point range in the first half.

For the game, the Gophers shot 36.5% (19-for-52) from the field and just 25% (7-for-28) from three-point range.

Tankersley scored 16 points to lead the Cougars (0-5).

The Gophers will play San Francisco on Saturday in Sioux Falls. Chicago State visits Iowa on Thursday.

Joel Rippel

News Assistant

Joel Rippel writes about sports for the Star Tribune.

