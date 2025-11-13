Gophers

Missouri rolls past Gophers men’s basketball team 83-60

The Tigers trailed early in the second half but pulled away quickly to hand Minnesota its first loss this season.

By Star Tribune staff

November 13, 2025 at 3:23AM
Gophers forward Cade Tyson goes up for a shot Wednesday night at Missouri. (Brad Rempel/Gophers Athletics)

Missouri outscored the Gophers by 21 points in the second half Wednesday night in Columbia, Mo., and rumbled to an 83-60 victory in a nonconference men’s college basketball game.

Mark Mitchell scored 18 points to pace the Tigers (4-0), while Jacob Crews added 14 off the bench. Missouri outscored Minnesota 51-30 after halftime. Five Tigers finished with double-digit point totals.

Cade Tyson had 17 points for the Gophers (2-1), but Isaac Asuma (13 points) was the only other Minnesota player in double figures in scoring.

Jaylen Crocker-Johnson had 12 rebounds for the visitors.

Asuma scored the first basket of the second half, a three-pointer that put the Gophers ahead 33-32. They eventually led by five at 40-35 with 17:27 left in the second half and had their last lead at 46-45, after a dunk by Tyson, with 13:33 remaining.

T.O. Barrett’s layup put Missouri back in front, and the Tigers never trailed again.

Mitchell scored six points and Crews and Luke Northweather each made a three-pointer during an 18-1 run to give Missouri a 63-47 lead with 8:50 left. About four minutes later, Barrett’s dunk followed by a Mitchell three made it 73-50, and the Tigers cruised from there.

The Tigers shot 59.2% from the field and made 50% of their three-point tries (11-for-22). Minnesota shot 42.6% from the field overall and went 5-for-23 (21.7%) on three-pointers.

The Tigers entered the night having shot 50% from the field in their first three games for the time since 1983-84.

The Gophers won the rebounding battle 34-25.

Sebastian Mack also scored 14 points for the Tigers. Jayden Stone added 13 points, and Anthony Robinson II had 10.

Missouri closed the first half on a 13-6 surge for a 32-30 lead at the break. Mack paced the Tigers with 10 first-half points, and Asuma scored eight for the Gophers.

This story contains material from the Associated Press.

MINNESOTA (2-1)

Crocker-Johnson 3-9 0-0 6, Vaihola 0-1 1-2 1, Asuma 4-11 2-2 13, Willis 4-8 0-2 9, Tyson 6-12 5-7 17, Reynolds 3-6 1-4 7, Durkin 2-6 0-0 5, Grove 0-0 0-0 0, Shinholster 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 23-54 9-17 60.

MISSOURI (4-0)

Porter 0-1 0-0 0, Phillips 0-1 0-0 0, Mack 5-8 2-2 14, Robinson 3-6 2-5 10, Mitchell 6-11 6-8 18, Crews 5-8 0-0 14, Stone 4-7 4-5 13, Northweather 2-2 0-0 6, Barrett 4-5 0-0 8, Randall 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-49 14-20 83.

Halftime: Missouri 32-30. 3-Point Goals: Minnesota 5-23 (Asuma 3-9, Willis 1-3, Durkin 1-5, Crocker-Johnson 0-2, Tyson 0-4), Missouri 11-22 (Crews 4-6, Northweather 2-2, Mack 2-3, Robinson 2-3, Stone 1-4, Porter 0-1, Mitchell 0-3). Rebounds: Minnesota 34 (Crocker-Johnson 12), Missouri 24 (Crews 8). Assists: Minnesota 11 (Willis 3), Missouri 15 (Mitchell 6). Total Fouls: Minnesota 18, Missouri 19.

Star Tribune staff

