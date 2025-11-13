Missouri rolls past Gophers men’s basketball team 83-60

Missouri outscored the Gophers by 21 points in the second half Wednesday night in Columbia, Mo., and rumbled to an 83-60 victory in a nonconference men’s college basketball game.
Mark Mitchell scored 18 points to pace the Tigers (4-0), while Jacob Crews added 14 off the bench. Missouri outscored Minnesota 51-30 after halftime. Five Tigers finished with double-digit point totals.
Cade Tyson had 17 points for the Gophers (2-1), but Isaac Asuma (13 points) was the only other Minnesota player in double figures in scoring.
Jaylen Crocker-Johnson had 12 rebounds for the visitors.
Asuma scored the first basket of the second half, a three-pointer that put the Gophers ahead 33-32. They eventually led by five at 40-35 with 17:27 left in the second half and had their last lead at 46-45, after a dunk by Tyson, with 13:33 remaining.
T.O. Barrett’s layup put Missouri back in front, and the Tigers never trailed again.
Mitchell scored six points and Crews and Luke Northweather each made a three-pointer during an 18-1 run to give Missouri a 63-47 lead with 8:50 left. About four minutes later, Barrett’s dunk followed by a Mitchell three made it 73-50, and the Tigers cruised from there.
The Tigers shot 59.2% from the field and made 50% of their three-point tries (11-for-22). Minnesota shot 42.6% from the field overall and went 5-for-23 (21.7%) on three-pointers.