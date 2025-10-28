Business

Minnesota cuts opioid overdose deaths, new data shows

A 25% decline in drug overdose deaths from 2023 to 2024 is being credited by Minnesota leaders to investments that expanded access to treatment, overdose antidote.

By Jeremy Olson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 28, 2025 at 6:04PM
A kit with naloxone, also known by its brand name Narcan, is displayed at the South Jersey AIDS Alliance in Atlantic City, N.J. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2014. An overdose of opiates essentially makes the body forget to breathe. Naloxone works by blocking the brain receptors that opiates latch onto and helping the body "remember" to take in air.
A kit with naloxone, also known by its brand name Narcan, is displayed at the South Jersey AIDS Alliance in Atlantic City, N.J., on Feb. 19, 2014. An overdose of opiates essentially makes the body forget to breathe. Naloxone works by blocking the brain receptors that opiates latch onto and helping the body "remember" to take in air. (Mel Evans/The Associated Press)

A 25% decline in opioid overdose deaths in Minnesota last year suggests to state leaders that investments in prevention strategies are working.

The 994 overdose deaths in 2024 still represent a concern for state health officials. There were only 639 such deaths in 2018, when the epidemic was exacerbated by widespread access to potent, synthetic opioids such as fentanyl. But the total has declined for two years in a row from a peak in 2022 of 1,392 deaths.

Challenges remain. A new monthly snapshot tool shows Minnesota with no change in drug overdose deaths when comparing preliminary data from the first half of 2025 with the same timeframe last year. But the trend last year was so favorable that Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday announced the annual data, which is usually released each fall by the Minnesota Department of Health.

“This is measurable progress, and we’re going to keep working to save lives,” the governor said in a statement. Walz credited state investments over the past three years that broadened access beyond hospitals and clinics to naloxone, an overdose rescue drug, and increased addiction treatment and recovery services.

Overdose deaths involving opioids declined across all categories — from illicit heroin and fentanyl to prescription painkillers such as oxycodone. Deaths involving stimulants and cocaine also declined, suggesting that the progress wasn’t merely a shift in the drug of choice among people who use them.

The 3,649 nonfatal drug overdoses treated in Minnesota hospitals in 2024 also represented a 31% decline from the previous year.

Tribal leaders credited state-funded prevention strategies that were mindful of their culture and unique needs. American Indians make up less than 3% of Minnesota’s population, but almost 12% of its drug overdose deaths.

“Even one life lost to overdose is too many, and the work must continue to ensure families and communities do not have to carry that loss,” Mariah Wabasha, director of Lower Sioux Human Services, said in a written statement accompanying the governor’s announcement.

The opioid epidemic in Minnesota had its roots two decades ago in abuse or overuse of prescription painkillers, prompting a state crackdown on excessive prescribing and investments in alternative forms of pain management.

As painkiller prescriptions declined, the use of illicit fentanyl emerged. The new risk was punctuated in 2016 by the death of music icon Prince, who had been dealing with chronic pain when he overdosed on counterfeit fentanyl pills that resembled prescription painkillers.

Jeremy Olson

Reporter

Jeremy Olson is a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter covering health care for the Star Tribune.

Minnesota cuts opioid overdose deaths, new data shows

