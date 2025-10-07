Health care startup developing device to help preemies wins Minnesota Cup, along with $100K

Still holding the Minnesota Cup trophy, Dori Jones stepped away from the hubbub of the crowd Monday night to FaceTime her husband and two young sons.
“I won,” she told them after the finals of the state’s largest entrepreneurial competition.
The win is a big deal both for her company, AcQumen Medical, which is developing a blood flow monitor for premature infants, and a milestone in her personal story.
Jones’ youngest son, Evan, spent time in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) after he was born with breathing problems. Four months later, she rushed him back to the emergency department — again, he was struggling to breathe.
“I have seen the gaps in pediatric critical care firsthand,” she said on Monday night during her pitch in the finals.
The community hospital where she sought help “couldn’t handle it,” she said. Evan was transferred by ambulance to an academic medical center 45 minutes away, where he was admitted to the pediatric ICU.
Beyond recognition that could open some doors for her and her AcQumen co-founders, the win came with $50,000 — on top of another $50,000 already won in the competition.
And the timing couldn’t be better. AcQumen’s first clinical study for the device, called UltraTrac, will begin on Oct. 17.