This Minnesota county is on the verge of losing its only child care center

SLAYTON, MINN. – When Courtney Rossow moved back home to rural Minnesota, the question foremost on her mind was whether she would find child care for her newborn infant.
If Rossow hadn’t gotten a space for her now-toddler at Wonder World Preschool — the only licensed child care center in Murray County — she said her life over the past year and a half might have been very different.
“I probably would have had to stay home, not have a job,” said the 29-year-old paraprofessional, the only income earner in her household. “I probably wouldn’t have been able to provide for my family.”
But time may be running out for Wonder World. A surprise eviction notice from its landlord, the local Catholic church, followed by a bewildering funding reversal from county officials, has left supporters of the child care center in this southwestern Minnesota town scrambling to stave off closure. It has also ignited debate about whether public money should be used to support private child care facilities.
A lack of child care is the single biggest economic factor holding back rural Minnesota, according to reports from the Center for Rural Policy and Development. Greater Minnesota has half the child care capacity it had in 2000, a 2022 report from the center shows.
Rural child care centers often struggle to find staff and funding, leading to long waiting lists and families driving long distances to drop off their young ones. Low wages and rising costs have led to child care centers shuttering in recent years in both rural and urban areas, including in Duluth and Rochester.
The child care shortage is a continuing source of angst for rural employers, who already struggle to attract and retain workers. Losing child care options makes that even harder, said Scott Marquardt, president of the Southwest Initiative Foundation, an economic development organization.
“Parents cannot be fully engaged members of the workforce without child care,” Marquardt said, adding that losing the Slayton center would be “catastrophic” for the region.