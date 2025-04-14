Minnesota burns electronics. Better e-waste policies can change that.

And yet there are reasons for optimism. Just look to Iowa. In the 1970s, Minnesota’s southern neighbor joined a wave of states passing “bottle bills” that funded recycling programs with a five-cent fee on beer, soda and other beverages. The catch was that people could get their five cents back when they returned their containers for recycling. Decades later, we know two things. States with bottle bills collect over 80% of their aluminum cans for recycling, more than twice the rate of states without such laws. And Iowa’s star pollster reports an 84% approval rate for the bottle bill system.