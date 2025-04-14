Minnesota burns electronics. Better e-waste policies can change that.

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
Electronic waste, or e-waste, is an untapped gold mine. One ton of e-waste can yield more than 10 times the concentration of gold in actual gold ore. About 20% of e-waste in all circuit boards is copper, one of the most in-demand metals for clean energy. In total, just one year’s output of global e-waste contains tens of billions of dollars worth of valuable materials.
Despite this untapped value, Minnesotans send a significant amount of our e-waste to a large trash incinerator called the Hennepin Energy Recovery Center (HERC).
That’s a bad deal for residents. When we burn e-waste, heavy metals like copper, zinc and lead from our waste stream are vaporized. This leads to one of two results. Some metals are released to local air. Studies estimate the health and environmental impacts of burning electronic waste are 37 to 51 times higher than sending the waste to a landfill, and EPA models suggest that the HERC’s air pollution is responsible for tens of millions of dollars in health damages.
Metals not emitted are caught by pollution control equipment and mixed in with the HERC’s incinerator ash. That may be a lesser evil, but mixing heavy metals with incinerator ash results in a toxic waste that is uniquely difficult to contain. For decades, a well-known loophole in federal law has allowed incinerator ash to dodge the rules for hazardous waste, despite risks of groundwater contamination.
E-waste incineration is also a missed opportunity. When burned at the HERC, precious metals in e-waste can be vaporized, oxidized into less valuable forms or become enmeshed in ash particles. At best, recovering e-waste metals from incineration is “inefficient and difficult to carry out,” according to an article in the journal Nature. In practice, only ferrous scrap is pulled from the HERC’s remains, meaning all precious metals and critical minerals from e-waste components such as circuit boards and batteries are lost.
Thankfully, there is a better alternative. In Minnesota, we collect about 20% of e-waste recycling. That is less than half the rate of e-waste diversion reported in European countries, and it is far less than nations like Switzerland that report capturing 90% of their e-waste.