Amid other budget cuts, new partnership keeps Minneapolis kids dancing at school

Minneapolis celebrated its first “High School Dance Day” last week at Hennepin Center for the Arts, and between the tap and hip-hop and Haitian folk fare, there was something for everyone.
The audience? Dancers only, sharing with one another this year’s work, and in turn, offering a glimpse of new moves to come to Minneapolis Public Schools.
Amid the budget cuts that have run rampant across the state’s school districts, Minneapolis schools will see an expansion in artist residencies in 2025-26 thanks to a $350,000 investment from the city.
Dance programs will be available at each of the city’s 47 recreation centers, too, city and school leaders announced recently at FAIR School for Arts downtown.
“Arts are foundational to who we are,” said Mayor Jacob Frey, adding the city was pleased to help fill a need for a district grappling with deep and chronic shortfalls.
Three years ago, Minneapolis Public Schools slashed arts programming across the city, and dance now is on the chopping block at Roosevelt High. But Superintendent Lisa Sayles-Adams said: “We cannot imagine a world without dance.”
A year ago, the Cowles Center for Dance and the Performing Arts in Minneapolis was shuttered, and its educational outreach efforts came to a close.
The district since has entered into a new partnership with the St. Paul-based nonprofit Young Dance. The group supplied the teaching artists who’ve worked alongside dance instructors and other teachers this year, and now is contracting with the city to expand the programming this fall.