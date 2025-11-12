Minneapolis Public Schools superintendent wins top state honor

Lisa Sayles-Adams, who took over as Minneapolis schools chief in 2024 and has worked her way through budget strife and strike threats, was recently named the 2026 Minnesota Superintendent of the Year.
The honor, announced last month by the Minnesota Association of School Administrators, puts her in play for the national title, too. She is the second Minneapolis schools superintendent to win the state honor, joining Carol Johnson, who was recognized in 2002.
“I have the best job, and it’s a privilege to work in partnership with such brilliant and committed colleagues that support our students and staff each and every day,” Sayles-Adams said via email Wednesday.
Sayles-Adams previously served as superintendent of Eastern Carver County Schools and was recognized by the state association for “working to rebuild trust and stability” in Minneapolis Public Schools, the state’s third-largest district.
“Her vision and commitment to literacy and community engagement are transforming MPS and setting a new standard for educational leadership,” said Deb Henton, executive director of the Minnesota Assocation of School Administrators, in a statement.
Specific steps cited by the group included a district survey that helped guide decisions on academics and school climate, and the merging of disparate reading programs into a single science-of-reading strategy that put nearly half of kindergartners at one north Minneapolis school on track to meet grade-level standards.
Districtwide, 41% of Minneapolis students tested as proficient in reading in 2025, up from 40% a year ago, according to state Department of Education data.
News of the honor came on the same day that Minneapolis teachers and support staff members took the first step toward authorizing a strike. The walkout eventually was averted last Saturday with three days to spare before the potential strike. Union and district leaders celebrated Monday after seven months of contract negotiations, largely over smaller class sizes, caseload limits and better pay.