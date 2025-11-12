Minneapolis

Minneapolis Public Schools superintendent wins top state honor

Lisa Sayles-Adams has been at the helm of the state’s third-largest district since February 2024. She’s the second Minneapolis superintendent to win the state honor.

By Anthony Lonetree

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 12, 2025 at 6:46PM
Minneapolis Public Schools Superintendent Lisa Sayles-Adams speaks at a news conference Monday about a tentative contract agreement with teachers. She's been named the 2026 Minnesota Superintendent of the Year. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Lisa Sayles-Adams, who took over as Minneapolis schools chief in 2024 and has worked her way through budget strife and strike threats, was recently named the 2026 Minnesota Superintendent of the Year.

The honor, announced last month by the Minnesota Association of School Administrators, puts her in play for the national title, too. She is the second Minneapolis schools superintendent to win the state honor, joining Carol Johnson, who was recognized in 2002.

“I have the best job, and it’s a privilege to work in partnership with such brilliant and committed colleagues that support our students and staff each and every day,” Sayles-Adams said via email Wednesday.

Sayles-Adams previously served as superintendent of Eastern Carver County Schools and was recognized by the state association for “working to rebuild trust and stability” in Minneapolis Public Schools, the state’s third-largest district.

“Her vision and commitment to literacy and community engagement are transforming MPS and setting a new standard for educational leadership,” said Deb Henton, executive director of the Minnesota Assocation of School Administrators, in a statement.

Specific steps cited by the group included a district survey that helped guide decisions on academics and school climate, and the merging of disparate reading programs into a single science-of-reading strategy that put nearly half of kindergartners at one north Minneapolis school on track to meet grade-level standards.

Districtwide, 41% of Minneapolis students tested as proficient in reading in 2025, up from 40% a year ago, according to state Department of Education data.

News of the honor came on the same day that Minneapolis teachers and support staff members took the first step toward authorizing a strike. The walkout eventually was averted last Saturday with three days to spare before the potential strike. Union and district leaders celebrated Monday after seven months of contract negotiations, largely over smaller class sizes, caseload limits and better pay.

School Board Chairman Collin Beachy said then that the day represented renewal, and a recommitment to students and staff. He commended Sayles-Adams for bringing “fresh energy” to the district.

Sayles-Adams noted then how she began her teaching career in Minneapolis: “We are very smart, we are very tenacious and we have what we need to make sure that Minneapolis Public Schools remains vibrant and that our children have what they need.”

She added Wednesday: “This award is a recognition of the positive momentum at MPS, and I am grateful for the opportunity it brings so that everyone can see the amazing things happening for our students and community.”

about the writer

Anthony Lonetree

Reporter

Anthony Lonetree has been covering St. Paul Public Schools and general K-12 issues for the Star Tribune since 2012-13. He began work in the paper's St. Paul bureau in 1987 and was the City Hall reporter for five years before moving to various education, public safety and suburban beats.

