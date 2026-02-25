Olson: Emmer could’ve helped end Operation Metro Surge. He fanned the flames instead.

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
As Minnesotans endured weeks of brutal, chaotic federal immigration enforcement, Minneapolis Foundation CEO R.T. Rybak was a vocal and consistent cheerleader for everyone trying to protect their neighbors.
It was not a surprising role for Rybak, the three-term DFL mayor of Minneapolis who served from 2002 to 2014. He has long been an unwavering advocate for his hometown and its residents.
On Feb. 5, Rybak gave another social media pep talk to protesters but with a twist at the end. He closed by calling out Republican U.S. House Majority Whip Tom Emmer of Minnesota‘s Sixth District, saying that Emmer alone could end the incursion by talking to President Donald Trump.
“If he simply said this is wrong,” Rybak wrote, and if Emmer “simply stood up for people he represents and [said] they should not be treated differently because of their state, this would end tomorrow.”
But that is not what Emmer did. By the time Rybak posted, Emmer, a lawyer, had been fueling the fire for weeks, spreading misinformation, fanning division and fear among residents, and vilifying the state leaders who were working night and day to keep the peace.
I’d like to ask Emmer how it is that he, as someone sworn to uphold the Constitution, could support the smothering, heavy-handed approach to immigration we saw here.