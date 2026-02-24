Burcum: Feds want Minnesota to cooperate? You first.

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
Throughout Operation Metro Surge the Trump administration repeatedly berated Minnesota for its lack of cooperation in this deportation operation. But if it wants more assistance from Minnesota and other states, it ought to try cooperating with state law enforcement agencies in investigating the homicides of Alex Pretti and Renee Good.
Intergovernmental teamwork ought not be a one-way street that works only to Washington’s advantage.
Unfortunately, federal officials have spurned the usual state and federal partnership on high-profile cases when it comes to the two Minnesotans shot and killed during encounters with federal immigration agents in January.
If there are good reasons to keep state law enforcement in the dark during the investigation of these deaths, the public deserves to know what those are.
Otherwise, the shutting out of state law enforcement raises serious questions about the investigations’ integrity. Why keep evidence secret from our trusted state agencies? What’s there to hide?
A recent statement from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) put a spotlight on feds’ shameful stonewalling. On Feb. 13, the FBI provided formal notification “that it will not provide the BCA with access to any information or evidence that it has collected in the Jan. 24 shooting of Alex Pretti,” said BCA Superintendent Drew Evans.