A spring refresh is always a good idea, from closets to area food halls. As the sunny days grow longer, many of these food collectives are bringing in new vendors — and several are opening soon. Here’s what’s happening around town:
Tracking the food hall vendor shuffles happening around the metro area
Plus: A car wash becomes a supper club, restaurant expansions, a North Loop tiki bar and more restaurant news.
New sushi at Eat Street Crossing
There are more changes for Eat Street Crossing’s vendor lineup with the addition of Hikari Hand Roll Bar from chef Jason Yeung. The menu offers a mix of hand and specialty sushi rolls; a grand opening celebration is March 15.
Other recent additions to the two-year-old food hall (2819 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., eatstreetcrossing.com) include House of Hue and Staff Meeting. Bebe Zito burgers recently closed its stand, and El Sazon has announced it would join the lineup this month.
World Street Kitchen makes Malcolm Yards debut
For anyone who missed it last week, World Street Kitchen is now open at the Market at Malcolm Yards (501 30th Av. SE., Mpls., malcolmyards.market). The fast-casual concept was founded by brothers Saed and chef Sameh Wadi as a food truck back in the earliest days of food trucks. Its permanent location has been serving global comfort foods on Lyndale Avenue since 2012.
Potluck adds Legendary Spice
In another bit of good mall news, Legendary Spice will join the food offerings inside Potluck at Rosedale Center. The eatery serving Sichuan cuisine will replace the Salad Slayer/Joey Meatballs counter.
Legendary Spice was founded in Chengdu, China, in 2017, with a second location near the University of Minnesota opening later that same year. Its Rosedale menu will offer ramen, rice bowls, boba and Chinese desserts. Look for a late April opening.
Spinning Wylde brings whimsy to Maplewood Mall
What could be more charming than a spin on a carousel with a cone of sprinkle-topped cotton candy? This is the new spring break staycation destination on our list with the opening of Spinning Wylde‘s S.W. Cloud Bar inside Maplewood Mall. The new stand will hold a grand opening on March 15.
Spinning Wylde is the gourmet cotton candy stand with a variety of flavors and optional adornments and sprinkles. Recently the treats have only been available at the State Fair and as a catering option. Find them on the first floor next to the carousel.
Tono adds another location: the North Loop
The fast-expanding local pizza and cheesesteak chain Tono has announced it will open in the Wheelhouse development, formerly known as Traffic Zone in Minneapolis. North Loop’s neighborhood news reports that Tono expects to open this summer in the former Jeromeo at 210 N. 2nd St.
Tono has grown to include nine locations, having just celebrated Apple Valley’s grand opening. Plus, the company is working to bring Prince Coal Fired Pizza to downtown St. Paul on Robert Street later this year.
Abang Yoli expanding to Minnetonka
Abang Yoli, which started in a food hall but has moved far beyond, will open its third location (12934 Minnetonka Blvd.) later this spring. It’s a return to the west side for chef/owner Jamie Yoo, who once worked at Bellecour in Wayzata.
Yoo opened the first Abang Yoli inside Market at Malcolm Yards and quickly gained a loyal following for his menu inspired by Korean and Malaysian comforts, like his beloved double-fried, Korean-style chicken. A second location opened at 3749 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., in 2022.
North Oaks gets a new supper club
What was once a car wash will soon be Stone & Oak supper club (4466 Centerville Road, White Bear Lake, stonehousemn.com). From Stonehouse Catering, leading the restaurant is owner Lisa Stonehouse with chef Adam Johnson, whose résumé includes time at Kincaid’s and Public Kitchen in St. Paul.
Menu items include poke nachos and miso halibut along with a few classics, like steak and truffle fries and a wedge salad.
Hours are 4-9 p.m. Thu.-Sat. Look for a grand opening March 20; reservations are open now.
Sneaky new tiki bar in North Loop
Farewell, Neon Tiger, and welcome, Vern’s Tiki Bar. The small bar space at the back of Public Domain in Minneapolis’ North Loop has a new identity and menu. Tiki drinks come in the requisite glassware shaped like pineapples, tiki gods and the like, and are filled with mai tais, painkillers and more. Food offerings are small snacks — think wings, lumpia and coconut shrimp. The bar (119 Washington Av. N.) is open Thu.-Sat. from 7 p.m. until 2 a.m.
Plus: A car wash becomes a supper club, restaurant expansions, a North Loop tiki bar and more restaurant news.