The 5 best things our food writers ate this week

Next in my DIY buffet, I sampled from the newest Malcolm Yards tenant: World Street Kitchen, which just opened Tuesday. The truncated menu has all the OG favorites from the Lyndale Avenue restaurant: hummus, Bangkok burritos, Yum Yum rice bowls. But there was one newish addition to the menu. WSK’s mushroom bulgogi and chickpeas, a topping for hummus bowls on Lyndale, is incorporated into a vegetarian burrito at Malcolm Yards ($15). The mushrooms have the same sweet-savory kick as the restaurant’s Korean BBQ beef short ribs, and they’re the perfect foil for fried rice and “secret sauce,” plus loads of fresh herbs, all wrapped in a flour tortilla.