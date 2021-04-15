Despite their coordination in providing security during the trial of Derek Chauvin, state and local law enforcement agencies will follow their own varied policies about deploying tear gas, rubber bullets and other less-lethal munitions to control crowds.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo gave an update Thursday about his department's role in Operation Safety Net, a coalition of at least nine law enforcement agencies. Officials are bracing themselves for protests likely to follow a verdict or other outcome in the trial, in which closing arguments are scheduled for Monday.

Arradondo said he will make decisions on when Minneapolis police can use gas, rubber bullets and other similar tactics. The city entered an agreement with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights last year that states only the chief or his designee can authorize such tactics, and their use must be documented.

"Ultimately, in our jurisdiction, it will be my call," Arradondo said. "That, of course, can transfer. For example, if the situation were to occur on our highways and freeways, [Minnesota State Patrol] Col. [Matt] Langer then will have that jurisdiction."

The chief said other agencies are aware of new restrictions placed on his department after the unrest that followed Floyd's death. "They still have their own policies that they have to abide by," Arradondo said, "but we're working in concert with each other."

Questions about the use of tear gas, flash-bang grenades and other similar devices have been renewed after agencies used them on people gathered in the wake of Daunte Wright's killing Sunday. In the days since Wright was shot by a Brooklyn Center officer, local groups have organized peaceful protests. Later in the day, often after night fall, law enforcement officers have clashed with crowds, some of whom who threw objects at officers.

People living nearby said tear gas used to disperse the crowds wafted into their homes, causing them to cough and prompting some to seek shelter with friends.

Mayor Jacob Frey said Minneapolis officers did not receive requests to assist in Brooklyn Center, and emphasized that the city does not have jurisdiction in that area.

Arradondo said he will make decisions regarding tear gas and other similar tactics based on "real-time information from folks that are out there" and will communicate with the mayor.

"I think there's a clear distinction we've always tried to make over the past several months of what's encouraged and what's unlawful," the chief said.

Operation Safety Net has posted slides on its social media channels saying "peaceful assembly," marching (except on freeways), remaining in public areas and "assembling in designated areas" are "encouraged activity." It lists protesting on or entering freeways, throwing objects, setting fires, damaging property, using illegal fireworks, displaying or using illegal weapons and reckless driving as "unlawful activity."

This story is developing and will be updated.

Liz Navratil • 612-673-4994