Minneapolis auditor says lack of police cooperation in dual probes is creating costly delays

The Minneapolis Police Department is ordering its officers to cooperate with the city auditor’s office amid a probe into how it handled two high-profile cases after a city official raised accusations of stonewalling.
The police department has faced widespread criticism for its investigations into the two 2024 incidents, one in which a woman was found dead in her apartment, the other in which a man was shot by his neighbor. Last month, City Auditor Robert Timmerman expressed frustration during a public meeting about the police department’s “resistance” and “delays” to the investigation.
The complaints led to the order for cooperation last week from the police department’s second-in-command to all MPD employees.
“All command and supervisory personnel will be held responsible for ensuring compliance with this directive,” reads the Nov. 5 memo issued by Assistant Chief Katie Blackwell. In bold, it continues: “Failure to comply shall result in discipline.”
The Minneapolis City Council authorized the auditor’s investigation, known as an after-action review, into the two cases: First, the February 2024 death of Allison Lussier, a case police say remains unsolved because they could not determine the manner of death. The 47-year-old Native woman’s family believes she was the victim of a domestic killing at the hands of an abusive ex-boyfriend.
The following October, Davis Moturi, a 35-year-old Black Minneapolis resident, was shot in the neck allegedly by his white neighbor John Sawchak. Moturi and his wife called the police on Sawchak at least 19 times in the year leading up the shooting, but an arrest never came until five days after Moturi was shot.
In a meeting last month of the city’s Audit Committee, Timmerman expressed his frustration and detailed how his staff were met with delays and “great resistance” from police in the reviews of the Lussier and Moturi cases.
Timmerman said MPD leaders have not attended or provided updates in Audit Committee meetings despite over a dozen requests through email, meetings, requests for meetings and internal messages.