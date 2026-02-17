Twin Cities Suburbs

Company withdraws plan to expand mine into Mississippi River

The proposal for the mine on Grey Cloud Island near Cottage Grove drew criticism from nearby residents and Dakota County officials.

By Eleanor Hildebrandt

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 17, 2026 at 11:13PM
The Nelson Mine on Grey Cloud Island will continue operations, but not grow, after a proposal to expand into the Mississippi River was withdrawn. (Alex Kormann, Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A controversial plan to expand a gravel mine into the Mississippi River near Cottage Grove won’t be moving forward.

Amrize Midwest Inc. informed Cottage Grove via letter on Feb. 12 that it would be dropping its proposal for changes to the mine on Grey Cloud Island. The Nelson Mine Backwaters Project would have moved mining operations into the Mississippi River riverbed and increased the height of mining equipment.

But the plan faced fierce blowback from nearby residents and river lovers, plus a legal challenge from Dakota County and the Metropolitan Council, who sought further environmental review to protect regional parks and trails. Local officials had argued that the new riverbed mine would alter the scenic overlook at Spring Lake Park Reserve near Hastings for decades.

When public comment opened on the proposal, many community members and neighbors raised concerns about increased mining hours and louder noise pollution.

Michael Lach, general manager of Amrize’s Twin Cities operations, said the “financially driven decision” had nothing to do with the lawsuit. He said the company isn’t planning to leave the island any time soon, either, as it evaluates the mine’s future.

“We’re continuing to work with city officials,” he said, mentioning that could include other expansions or continuing to extract “quality materials out of the ground.”

In a Facebook post, Dakota County Commissioner Joe Atkins called the end of the project “welcome news” for “everyone who cares about protecting our stretch of the Mississippi River.” Dakota County is ending its legal appeal, he said.

“Today’s news is a positive step for the river, residents along its shores, and our local communities,” he said. “And it’s a reminder that when people speak up and stay engaged, it truly can make a difference.”

Lach did not specify when the mine’s current quarries will be depleted. The mine has been active for 70 years and previous estimates have said the mining operations will be exhausted in the next few years.

The Met Council plans to turn the island into a park once the mine closes, putting the location on its 2050 regional development guide.

Colleen O’Connor Toberman, land use and planning program director for the nonprofit Friends of the Mississippi River, said she was surprised but happy to hear the riverbed mining proposal was pulled.

“This project was really unpopular with the public,” she said. “The community and the people who care about the river are going to be thrilled.”

Amrize, formerly Holcim-MWR Inc. and Aggregate Industries, pitched a similar project in 2007.

Cottage Grove records show that proposal was paused in 2010 before an environmental report was shared with the public. The company referred to the pause as “a business decision,” but did not expand on why the proposal was withdrawn.

O‘Connor Toberman credited regulations limiting what can be done on the river for stopping the latest proposal.

“Our environmental regulations that we’ve put in place to protect the Mississippi River in recent years are working,” she said. “They’ve held strong. I think we can be optimistic about the way that we’re going to care for the Mississippi River after seeing this project be stopped.”

Eleanor Hildebrandt

Reporter

Eleanor Hildebrandt is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

