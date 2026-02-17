Company withdraws plan to expand mine into Mississippi River

A controversial plan to expand a gravel mine into the Mississippi River near Cottage Grove won’t be moving forward.
Amrize Midwest Inc. informed Cottage Grove via letter on Feb. 12 that it would be dropping its proposal for changes to the mine on Grey Cloud Island. The Nelson Mine Backwaters Project would have moved mining operations into the Mississippi River riverbed and increased the height of mining equipment.
But the plan faced fierce blowback from nearby residents and river lovers, plus a legal challenge from Dakota County and the Metropolitan Council, who sought further environmental review to protect regional parks and trails. Local officials had argued that the new riverbed mine would alter the scenic overlook at Spring Lake Park Reserve near Hastings for decades.
When public comment opened on the proposal, many community members and neighbors raised concerns about increased mining hours and louder noise pollution.
Michael Lach, general manager of Amrize’s Twin Cities operations, said the “financially driven decision” had nothing to do with the lawsuit. He said the company isn’t planning to leave the island any time soon, either, as it evaluates the mine’s future.
“We’re continuing to work with city officials,” he said, mentioning that could include other expansions or continuing to extract “quality materials out of the ground.”
In a Facebook post, Dakota County Commissioner Joe Atkins called the end of the project “welcome news” for “everyone who cares about protecting our stretch of the Mississippi River.” Dakota County is ending its legal appeal, he said.
“Today’s news is a positive step for the river, residents along its shores, and our local communities,” he said. “And it’s a reminder that when people speak up and stay engaged, it truly can make a difference.”