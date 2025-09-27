Small Business

Judge rules Mike Lindell defamed voting machine company; $1.5 billion in damages up to jury

MyPillow also remains on the hook for potential damages for aiding Lindell’s “tortious conduct,” a federal judge found.

By Brooks Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 27, 2025 at 2:46PM
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell exits the West Wing of the White House July 3. A federal judge found Lindell defamed voting machine company Smartmatic with his assertions the company helped "steal" the 2020 election. A jury will decide if Smartmatic is entitled to damages. (Mark Schiefelbein/The Associated Press)

A federal judge on Friday found Mike Lindell defamed a voting machine company with his attacks on the 2020 election, but it will be up to a jury whether to award the $1.5 billion in damages Smartmatic is seeking.

Smartmatic launched its suit against the outspoken founder of Minnesota-based MyPillow in 2022 amid Lindell’s repeated assertion the company’s machines helped “steal” the 2020 election for former President Joe Biden.

On Friday, Minnesota federal Judge Jeffrey M. Bryan wrote “the court presumes that Smartmatic is entitled to damages for the reputational harm it has suffered.”

“There is no genuine dispute as to whether these statements are defamatory per se,” Bryan wrote in an order granting summary judgment to Smartmatic on its defamation claim. “No reasonable juror could conclude that any of the statements [were] true.”

Bryan also kept financially embattled MyPillow on the hook for aiding “Lindell’s tortious conduct.”

Erik Connolly, lead attorney for Smartmatic, said in a statement the company is “pleased with the court’s decision to hold Mike Lindell and MyPillow responsible for spreading lies about Smartmatic.”

“With this victory in hand, we are eager to put on the rest of our case so we can recover nine-figure damages from Mr. Lindell and MyPillow,” Connolly said.

Lindell could not immediately be reached Saturday morning but told the Associated Press the ruling was “the most bizarre thing I’ve ever heard” and vowed to continue his crusade against electronic voting machines.

Florida-based Smartmatic reached a $40 million settlement with right-wing network Newsmax and an undisclosed settlement with One America News Network.

Lindell has said he will not settle.

Whether a defendant intentionally meant to harm someone with speech they knew was false, a legal standard called malice, will be left to the jury, as will the actual award of damages.

Lindell has maintained he believed what he was saying.

No date has been set for a trial.

Lindell was found liable for defamation and ordered to pay $2.3 million in damages in a suit brought by a former voting machine company employee this summer.

Dominion Voting Systems also has a pending defamation case against Lindell, who is mulling a run for Minnesota governor.

Brooks Johnson

Business Reporter

Brooks Johnson is a business reporter covering Minnesota’s food industry, agribusinesses and 3M.

