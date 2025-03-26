Minnesota mobile home park residents organize in search of rent relief and ‘bill of rights’

Tami Fry was chatting with a neighbor in her Blaine mobile home park last fall when she realized it was time to do something about the rent increases, mandatory $200 monthly lawn care fee, and the change in ownership of the park that left her feeling vulnerable.
Fry and the neighbor began door-knocking in their neighborhood to see if others felt the same way.
“We’re trying to get people power built is what we’re trying to do, because we can’t beat them with money,” Fry said.
That push, combined with efforts at other mobile home parks across the state, has taken the resident activists to the Capitol in St. Paul, where a hearing last week for a “Manufactured Home Park Resident Bill of Rights” drew 60 residents to testify and lobby their representatives.
A petition calling for law changes has more than 2,000 signatures. Some parks have formed resident associations to more effectively represent their concerns.
Their advocacy comes amid a wave of institutional investors who have swept in, bought up park sites and squeezed them for profits. The new owners typically raise rents, cut back on services and impose new fees while pushing residents — many living on fixed incomes — to their financial limits, residents say.
“It has become about parks uniting together more than it has in years past to take this on structurally,” said Lilly Sasse, a community organizer with Isaiah, a St. Paul-based nonprofit that’s helping residents across the state organize.
Dave Czech, owner of the Restwood Terrace Mobile Home Park in Circle Pines, told legislators that a 3% cap on rent increases proposed by the Bill of Rights wouldn’t work. Expenses are rising faster, he said, and to suggest that “the rent is different from the entire universe we live in, I’m kind of baffled by that.”