A 20-year-old Mankato man is dead after he was hit by three vehicles after running from a wrong-way crash on Interstate 35W in Burnsville early Saturday.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, entered northbound I-35 at Crystal Lake Road while driving south before 3 a.m. Saturday, the State Patrol said. His 2013 Ford Fusion struck a 2014 Lexus ES head-on and then rolled onto the right shoulder, landing on its roof. The man then ran into the southbound lanes of traffic and was struck by a semitrailer truck traveling south, as well as a 2015 Honda CR-V and a 2018 Jeep Renegade. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Lexus, Hossam Hassan Elsa Elsayed, 27, of Burnsville, is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. He was wearing his seat belt, and alcohol was not involved, the patrol said.

The drivers of the semitrailer truck, Honda and Jeep were not injured. They were all wearing seat belts, and alcohol was not involved, the patrol said. Road conditions were dry.